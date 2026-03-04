TSAT Investors Have Opportunity to Join Telesat Corporation Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Telesat Corporation (“Telesat” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: TSAT) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Telesat is the subject of a lawsuit filed by its bondholders on January 21, 2026. The lawsuit claims the Company is “indisputably insolvent,” adding that it has “ignored its debtholders and audaciously attempted to transfer its crown jewel asset out of its creditors’ reach.” Based on this news, shares of Telesat fell by 21% on the same day.

