AeroFlexx Earns GMP Ohio Certification for Cosmetics Manufacturing

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AeroFlexx Packaging, an industry leader in sustainable liquid packaging, has achieved Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certification for cosmetic packaging at the West Chester manufacturing site. The certification underscores AeroFlexx’s commitment to quality, safety, and regulatory excellence in support of global beauty and personal care brands.

GMP Ohio refers to facilities or operations in Ohio that adhere to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), a set of guidelines ensuring the consistent production and control of products according to quality standards in industries such as food, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. Achieving GMP Ohio certification reinforces AeroFlexx’s position as a trusted manufacturing and packaging partner for cosmetic brands navigating an increasingly complex regulatory environment. This milestone further strengthens AeroFlexx’s innovative liquid packaging technology, supporting brands seeking compliant, reliable, and scalable packaging for cosmetic formulations, such as shampoos, conditioners, lotions, and serums.

“Achieving GMP Ohio certification is a significant step forward for our beauty and personal care packaging capabilities,” said Boris Gavric, AeroFlexx’s COO. “This certification reflects our team’s commitment and ongoing investment in processes designed to ensure product safety, consistency, and compliance. It allows our customers to move to market with confidence, knowing their products are manufactured and packaged to the highest industry standards.”

This certification also reflects AeroFlexx’s broader investment in operational excellence, continuous improvement, and customer trust. By aligning with recognized GMP standards, AeroFlexx aims to support faster product launches, reduced compliance risk, and consistent, controlled product quality.

About AeroFlexx:

AeroFlexx is an integrated, end-to-end liquid packaging company revolutionizing sustainable solutions across a broad range of categories, including personal care, household products, baby care, pet care, food, and industrial applications. AeroFlexx’s proprietary technology transforms the packaging landscape by combining the advantages of flexible and rigid formats into a highly customizable offering that functions as both a primary package and a premium refill option. The result is a differentiated consumer experience, enhanced brand value, and industry-leading sustainability benefits.

Headquartered in West Chester, Ohio, AeroFlexx is part of the Innventure (NASDAQ:INV) family of companies and provides packaging and manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia. To learn more, visit https://aeroflexx.com/ or follow AeroFlexx on LinkedIn.