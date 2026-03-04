Questex Demonstrates Proven Acquisition Playbook Driving Growth Across Living and Life Sciences Markets

NEW YORK, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex, a leading information services and events company focused on high-growth B2B markets, today announces strong performance from its recent acquisitions in Affordable Housing Finance and Multifamily Executive, along with The Conference Forum and Versalinx Global Events.

Each business has successfully delivered live events under Questex ownership and is positioned for continued growth forward.

AHF Live significantly exceeded budget year over year, reflecting growing demand as affordable housing moves firmly into the mainstream of investment and development. In Life Sciences, Versalinx Global Events successfully launched its first event under Questex ownership, while The Conference Forum portfolio is pacing strong for 2026.

Together, these acquisitions strengthen Questex’s presence across two high-growth sectors: Living—including Affordable and Multifamily Housing—and Health & Life Sciences, where regulatory complexity, innovation cycles and sustained capital investment drive demand for industry connection and insight.

“Questex has a repeatable model for acquiring, integrating and growing category-leading businesses,” said Paul Miller, CEO of Questex. “These acquisitions validate that model. Each is performing well because we stay relentlessly focused on our customers while scaling platforms that help them get business done.”

“Affordable housing is no longer a niche asset class—it is becoming a key part of a commercial real estate portfolio driven by attractive investment fundamentals — demographic demand, policy focus and institutional capital entering the market,” said Alexi Khajavi, Group President, Living & Hospitality, Questex. “The performance of the Affordable Housing Conference demonstrates how critical these communities are in bringing together leaders across finance, development and policy.”

“The Conference Forum and Versalinx Global Events strengthen Questex’s leadership in the Health & Life Sciences sector,” said Rhiannon James, Group President, Health & Life Sciences, Wellness and Technology, Questex. “These events sit at the center of clinical innovation, drug development and competitive intelligence market research strategy. The strong momentum we are seeing reflects the essential role these communities play in advancing collaboration across the industry.”

Questex’s acquisition strategy is built on deep first-party audience intelligence, scalable event and media platforms and year-round engagement ecosystems that extend customer value beyond the event calendar and across multiple touchpoints. These acquisitions build upon the incredible organic growth momentum in the market leading Fierce Life Sciences Events group with 25% growth in 2025.

With multiple acquisitions successfully integrated and positioned for expansion, Questex enters 2026 with strong momentum across its Living and Life Sciences sectors.

For more information on Questex, visit www.questex.com.

About Questex

Questex fuels exceptional business connections—where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Kate Spellman

Chief Commercial Officer

Questex

kspellman@questex.com