JAKKS Pacific and KODANSHA Ltd. Announce New Partnership to Release an Array of Toys and Collectibles Across Multiple Anime Properties, Including Attack on Titan and Gachiakuta

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), a leading global manufacturer of toys and consumer products, today announced a new licensing partnership with KODANSHA Ltd., the iconic Japanese publishing house behind globally beloved manga and anime titles, to design, manufacture, market, and sell a wide-ranging collection of toys, collectibles, and accessories inspired by select KODANSHA Ltd. anime properties.

Under the agreement, JAKKS will develop a full collection inspired by the beloved series Attack on Titan and the hit first season of Gachiakuta. The partnership marks an expanded push by JAKKS into anime-driven products, with offerings designed for both core collectors and broad retail audiences.

The lineup will include a wide assortment of figures, plush, and tech accessories, with a distribution roll out across specialty and online retailers, direct-to-consumer channels, and collector-focused platforms, with select products also available at major retailers.

“As JAKKS continues to build a focused anime portfolio, KODANSHA stands out as a partner with an extraordinary legacy and a deep roster of globally recognized properties,” said Ariana Berman, Senior Director of Anime Division at JAKKS Pacific. “Their compelling library connects emotionally with fans, and our goal is to translate that connection into products that feel authentic, collectible, and accessible across multiple retail outlets.”

“JAKKS has a proven track record of translating beloved brands into high-quality consumer products that resonate with audiences around the world,” said Yuichiro Takashima of KODANSHA Ltd. “Through this collaboration, we can bring Attack on Titan and Gachiakuta directly into the hands of fans, offering new ways to engage with these worlds beyond the page and the screen.”

For decades, KODANSHA Ltd has nurtured a dynamic roster of artists and collaborators across genres, building a legacy of inspired voices, narratives and platforms. Attack on Titan remains one of the best-selling manga series of the last decade, with over 140 million copies in circulation worldwide and a lasting legacy across print and animated media. Gachiakuta, first serialized in Kodansha’s Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2022, has quickly built a dedicated following and expanded its reach with a 2025 anime adaptation that brings its distinctive world and characters to screens worldwide.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific manages a broad portfolio of licensed and owned I.P. brands and products. All products are available online or in retail stores nationwide.

Media Contact:

JAKKS Pacific

Jessica Kavanaugh

publicrelations@jakks.net

About KODANSHA Ltd.:

Founded in 1909, KODANSHA is Japan’s leading publishing house, home to one of the world’s most extensive and celebrated libraries of manga and novels.

Publishing across 40+ countries, it has over 4,000 titles and decades of experience nurturing deep working relationships with a dynamic roster of renowned authors.

In addition to the influential Akira and Attack on Titan, KODANSHA’s globally popular manga titles include Tokyo Revengers, Blue Lock, The Kindaichi Case Files, Initial D, The Seven Deadly Sins, and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, selling over half a billion copies among them. KODANSHA is headquartered in Tokyo, with additional offices in China, Europe, and the United States.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, Charming™, Kidtopia™, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, and Xtreme Power Dozer® as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through their products and charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), X (@jakkstoys), YouTube (@JAKKSPacific), Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys) and LinkedIn (JAKKS Pacific).

©2026 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved