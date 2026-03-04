Where Mexican Culture and Flavor Meet the Freezer Aisle: Tropicale Foods Showcases What’s Next in Frozen Novelties

ANAHEIM, Calif., March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tropicale Foods, a leading frozen novelty manufacturer, is bringing the flavor, culture, and innovation of Mexican-style frozen treats to Natural Products Expo West 2026. Exhibiting at Booth N644 in the North Hall, Level 100, Tropicale Foods will spotlight its iconic brands – Helados Mexico, the #1 Hispanic frozen novelty brand, and La Michoacana, the #2 Hispanic frozen novelty brand, for attendees of the show.

Crafted with real cream, real fruit and real sugar, Tropicale Foods’ products deliver authentic, indulgent flavors made with premium ingredients meeting Expo West consumers where quality, culture and flavor-forward innovation meet.

At the show, discover the bold flavors of Helados Mexico featuring fan-favorite cream paletas in Strawberry Cream, Mango Cream, and Coconut Cream alongside its Mini Choco-Dipped Varieties and Coconut and Rompope Bolis. The brand will also debut three highly anticipated new products:

Dulce de Leche Paletas, a rich, indulgent, classic Mexican caramel-inspired flavor reimagined for an oh-so-satisfying everyday treat.





a rich, indulgent, classic Mexican caramel-inspired flavor reimagined for an oh-so-satisfying everyday treat. Mini Sweet Trio Paletas , a consumer trend-driven assortment featuring mini Dulce de Leche, Churro, and Cookies & Cream paletas in one craveable collection that’s sure to delight the tastebuds of everyone in the household.





, a consumer trend-driven assortment featuring mini Dulce de Leche, Churro, and Cookies & Cream paletas in one craveable collection that’s sure to delight the tastebuds of everyone in the household. Churro Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches featuring creamy Churro flavored ice cream with a decadent chocolate swirl, sandwiched between two cinnamon-sugar churro-flavored cookies for the perfect cross-cultural classic mash-up of churros and ice cream sandwiches.



Reconnect with La Michoacana’s timeless paletería-inspired authentic flavors crafted with REAL ingredients: Strawberry Cream, Coconut Cream, Mango Cream, Cookies & Cream paletas. In addition, experience some reintroduced refined favorites with enhanced recipes and a bright new look:

Choco Fresa / Choco Berry Cream Paletas , a REAL strawberry ice cream paleta fully coated in a crunchy chocolatey shell for a truly indulgent sweet treat.





, a REAL strawberry ice cream paleta fully coated in a crunchy chocolatey shell for a truly indulgent sweet treat. Nuez / Walnut Cream Paletas , a walnut flavored ice cream with REAL walnut pieces throughout for a rich, creamy and crunchy indulgence.





, a walnut flavored ice cream with REAL walnut pieces throughout for a rich, creamy and crunchy indulgence. Rompope Bolis, a frozen take on the traditional Mexican eggnog holiday beverage, featuring creamy vanilla, warm spice notes, and a smooth, nostalgic finish in a convenient boli squeezable format.



“With consumers craving globally inspired flavors made with recognizable ingredients, Helados Mexico and La Michoacana are perfectly positioned at the intersection of culture, indulgence, and quality,” said Mike Illum, CEO at Tropicale Foods. “Expo West is an exciting opportunity to introduce more people to these amazing brands and share what’s new and next from them.”

Expo West attendees, buyers, and media are invited to visit Booth N644 at North Hall, Level 100, to taste the flavors everyone will be talking about before they hit the freezer aisle. For some extra energy – everyone is also invited to a lively multi-brand Fiesta Hour from 3-5pm on Wednesday, March 4th for music, food, drinks and fun!

About Tropicale Foods

Proudly made in Ontario, California, Tropicale Foods is a leading manufacturer of premium frozen novelties, home to category-leading Mexican-inspired brands, including Helados Mexico and La Michoacana. With a focus on authentic flavors, high-quality ingredients, and innovation, Tropicale Foods continues to bring culturally inspired frozen treats to growing audiences across the United States. To learn more, visit www.TropicaleFoods.com, www.HeladosMexico.com and www.Michoacana.com.

