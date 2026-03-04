Redwood Logistics® Acquires EELCO: Fortifying North American Trade Connectivity

CHICAGO, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Logistics (Redwood), one of North America's leading modern fourth-party logistics (4PL) providers, today announced the acquisition of EELCO, a Laredo, Texas-based customs brokerage and warehousing provider with more than 30 years of experience at the U.S.–Mexico border. The move adds licensed customs brokerage, Foreign-Trade Zone (FTZ) warehousing and deep border expertise to Redwood Mexico, further positioning Redwood as one of the most integrated cross-border logistics providers in North America.

"The way companies are building and managing their supply chains is fundamentally changing," said Mark Yeager, CEO, Redwood. "Nearshoring is reshaping global trade flows, tariff complexity is accelerating and shippers are demanding partners who can manage the full picture — not just move freight, but navigate compliance, integrate data and orchestrate everything in between. Acquiring EELCO is about meeting that moment. It makes Redwood's platform more complete, more capable and better positioned to serve customers who need a true end-to-end partner."

The acquisition adds significant depth to Redwood Mexico, the company's cross-border logistics solution, that has been orchestrating U.S.–Mexico freight for over a decade and today manages over 40,000 annual cross-border shipments across a network of 300-plus carrier partners. EELCO brings a 250,000 sq ft warehouse in Laredo, a sister operation in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico and dedicated operations at various other locations on behalf of clients.

"Mexico is no longer just an emerging trade story," said Jordan Dewart, President, Redwood Mexico. "The $100 billion invested in Mexican manufacturing over the past five years has created an enormous demand for reliable northbound and southbound cross-border logistics. The acquisition of EELCO extends Redwood Mexico’s ability as a licensed customs brokerage to meet that demand head-on — serving our existing customers with greater speed and solving more complex problems for the industry at large."

Beyond the physical footprint, customs compliance has become one of the most complex and consequential aspects of cross-border trade. Section 232 tariffs, anti-dumping duties, UFLPA enforcement and heightened HTS classification scrutiny have made fragmented brokerage relationships a liability. By integrating EELCO's licensed customs brokers and established FTZ operations directly into a modern 4PL platform, Redwood eliminates that fragmentation. Customers will now have a single, coordinated partner managing freight, compliance, documentation and visibility end-to-end.

"Thirty years of port relationships, operational trust and licensed expertise do not disappear in an acquisition. It gets amplified," said Eduardo Lozano, CEO of EELCO. "Inside Redwood's network, our customers get the specialized knowledge they have always relied on us for, now backed by technology and infrastructure that simplifies every step of the cross-border journey."

The acquisition reflects Redwood's broader commitment to building the most capable and integrated North American logistics platform that unifies execution, technology and compliance under a single, orchestrated solution.

