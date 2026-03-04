Promontory, Park City’s Most Exclusive Mountain Community, Paves Way for the Future With New Design Center, Newly Unveiled Wellness Amenities, and Plans for Expansion

Park City, UT, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Promontory, Park City’s most coveted, private luxury community appealing to multi-generational families, is beginning 2026 with reimagined amenities, a new design center for personalized homebuilding and sights set on further expansion plans. This unparalleled, amenity rich, private club maintains its place as a pillar of the Park City community, which was recently named by Travel + Leisure as one of the 10 Best U.S. Ski Towns to Live Year-Round according to real estate experts.

The Village Clubhouse, one of Promontory's many amenities for multi-generational families in Park City, Utah

Fitness and Wellness Upgrades

In recent months, Promontory debuted the brand-new, world-class Spa at Promontory, a transformative wellness sanctuary designed to reflect the community’s continued evolution and commitment to delivering the highest standard of living for its discerning membership. The Spa is complete with ten treatment rooms, a tranquil relaxation lounge, a state-of-the-art hydrotherapy circuit offering a holistic, restorative experience with a suite of therapeutic amenities including a traditional steam room, dry sauna, UV sauna, hot tub, oxygen therapy and invigorating cold plunge pool.

At the end of 2025, the reimagined fitness center opened with brand-new cardio and spin rooms, expanded weight room, refreshed locker room facilities including new infrared saunas and a whole new take on healthy food and beverage at The Village Café. With these fitness offerings complemented by a Sport Boutique, family and adult lap pools, as well as both indoor and outdoor hot tubs, the Village Clubhouse is a hub for Promontory’s wellness-minded members.

Park City’s Most Amenity Rich Private Community

The newest of three championship golf course clubhouses, The Hills, was named 2024 Clubhouse of the Year by Golf Inc. Ski enthusiasts enjoy two on-slope, private ski lodges at Deer Valley Resort and Park City Mountain with daily shuttle service to the resorts. Here, Promontory members enjoy individual ski lockers to store equipment with daily valet service, beautiful private gathering spaces at the base of both resorts and included food and beverage offerings. Additional standout amenities at Promontory include an equestrian center with indoor arena, snow tubing hill, Beach Club with private cabanas, The Shed family fun center with bowling, arcade games and movie theater, as well as six well-appointed restaurants. These amenities serve as the backdrop for an engaging social calendar curated to foster community among members with mixers, speaker series, book clubs, art classes, block parties, wine dinners and fundraisers for Park City’s non-profits. Over 40 miles of trails for hiking and biking ensure that members extend their quality years.

“As our Promontory membership continues to grow with the planned build out of our community, our developer’s vision to provide an ever-expanding offering of world-class amenities is stronger than ever,” said Kelli Brown, Managing Director of Promontory Club. “The new Spa at Promontory and recently renovated Village Clubhouse reflect our commitment to meet our members’ needs and surpass their expectations with wellness, balance, and exceptional experiences.”

Promontory HOMES Offers a Convenient Solution for Custom Luxury Homebuilding.

Many members have benefited from Promontory HOMES, the in-house homebuilder that streamlines and simplifies the luxury homebuilding process. Promontory HOMES collaborates with a network of industry experts, including interior design firm Alder and Tweed, to ensure a smooth experience from start to finish for a personalized luxury mountain home that reflects each member’s vision. A collection of 29 home plans includes Estates, Villas, and Portfolio home designs. Building with Promontory HOMES guarantees fixed costs, site management, and build times that are reduced by months and even years.

In January 2026, Promontory unveiled a new design center for its members as the ideal backdrop to create their custom or semi-custom dream home. Promontory’s design specialists work hand in hand with clients through a multi-day experience to carefully select finishes, upgrades and architectural features to curate a dream home that is uniquely their own. Promontory HOMES is responsible for the design and build of 400 homes in the community and 70 percent of homes under construction in 2025, signaling its popularity for members who prioritize both luxury and convenience.



Interest in Promontory’s Lifestyle Surged in 2025.



Promontory consistently accounts for a large portion of sales in Park City, which has solidified itself as a coveted, year-round mountain town. As Park City is nearly built out, families have looked beyond city limits where they can experience greater privacy and luxury with an enriching, private club lifestyle.

● Over $637 million in homes and homesites closed at Promontory in 2025, marking a 21 percent increase over 2024.

● Promontory accounted for 34 percent of all home and homesite sales in Park City

● $127M in luxury residences and villas delivered by Promontory HOMES

Fast Facts:

● 7,200 acres of land

● 1,924 total homesites; 1,422 homesites sold to date

● 1,139 members – 78 percent full members and 22 percent social members

● 18 signature club amenities (with more to come) include:

○ three 18-hole golf courses plus four simulator lounges

○ six restaurants

○ two slope-side, private ski lodges at Deer Valley Resort and Park City Mountain

○ world-class equestrian center

ABOUT PROMONTORY



Promontory is an award-winning 7,200-acre recreational, private mountain community with 60 percent designated open space located in Park City, Utah. Promontory’s expansive mountain setting offers diverse year-round amenities and activities for the multi-generational family. The community consists of 1,924 total homesites with 965 homes built. There are approximately 1,139 members of the private Promontory Club. Nine of Promontory’s 43 distinct neighborhoods feature new home construction by Promontory HOMES. For more information, visit www.promontoryclub.com.





The Pete Dye Golf Course is one of three, 18-hole golf courses in Promontory.