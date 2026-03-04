Visa Lighting Introduces the Anna Collection

Glendale, WI, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visa Lighting, a trusted name in architectural and performance-driven luminaires for more than six decades, proudly introduces Anna, a new series of sculptural pendants designed to elevate modern commercial and hospitality spaces.

The Anna Collection enriches Visa Lighting’s architectural portfolio with pendants that blend timeless elegance and design versatility. Featuring multiple shade sizes, two material options, and hundreds of color combinations, Anna empowers designers to create lighting solutions tailored to any environment.

“Anna was created to inspire design freedom,” said Hans Nielsen, Senior Designer and Product Strategist at Visa Lighting. “Every element—from shade materials to finishes and lumen outputs—was crafted for flexibility. It’s a classic form with contemporary performance.”

Anna is offered in two shade materials:

Solid Aluminum Shades: Spun by in-house artisans using manual forming tools, finished in durable non-VOC powder coat or alternative metal finishes

Spun by in-house artisans using manual forming tools, finished in durable non-VOC powder coat or alternative metal finishes Luminous Shades: Translucent, matte white acrylic for a soft, comforting glow

Designers can mix and match materials and colors to achieve looks ranging from understated sophistication to bold statements. Each pendant features a slim power cord, minimalist canopy, and aircraft cable suspension for a clean, floating aesthetic. Available in low, medium, and high output options, Anna delivers 90+ CRI for superior color accuracy in retail, hospitality, workplace, and public spaces.

Like all Visa Lighting products, Anna is manufactured in Milwaukee and meets BAA (Buy American Act) and BABA (Build America, Buy America) compliance standards.

Anna is now available through Visa Lighting representatives nationwide. Find your local Visa Lighting representative here.

About Visa Lighting:

Visa Lighting is a leading provider of performance lighting for commercial, educational, hospitality, healthcare, and behavioral health environments. Our innovative products, including luminaires, mirrors, and controls—are designed, engineered, and manufactured at our Milwaukee headquarters. We are committed to quality, sustainability, and social responsibility, fostering a workplace culture defined by employee empowerment and continuous improvement.

