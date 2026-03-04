LitXchange Files Patent for Blockchain-Anchored Trade Verification Across Stocks and Crypto

Rockwall, TX, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LitXchange, a fintech infrastructure company building a next-generation stock and crypto trading platform, announced today that it has filed a patent covering customer-verifiable cryptographic trade receipts designed specifically for regulated broker-dealer environments.

LitXchange - Stocks & Crypto - For Retail, By Retail

The company is developing technology to allow everyday investors to independently verify the integrity of their trade executions using cryptographic proof. The system is designed with optional public blockchain anchoring to enhance transparency while remaining fully integrated within regulated brokerage infrastructure.

For decades, retail traders have relied on broker-issued confirmations — documents they are expected to accept at face value. While confirmations provide transaction details, they offer no independent mechanism for verification.

LitXchange’s proposed system aims to introduce tamper-evident, verifiable trade receipts built for use inside regulated retail brokerage environments — not outside them.

“Retail investors shouldn’t have to rely solely on trust,” said Marcel Kalinovic, Founder and CEO of LitXchange. “We believe transparency can be engineered directly into brokerage infrastructure in a way that strengthens confidence while maintaining full regulatory alignment.”

Why This Matters

Retail participation in financial markets has expanded significantly in recent years, alongside growing public scrutiny around market fairness, transparency, darkpools, and order routing practices.

LitXchange’s patent filing centers on:

• Customer-verifiable transparency

• Compliance-aware system architecture

• Infrastructure purpose-built for regulated broker-dealers

Unlike many blockchain-native systems developed outside traditional finance, LitXchange’s approach is structured specifically to operate within existing regulatory frameworks. Optional public blockchain anchoring mechanisms are designed to provide additional integrity verification while maintaining broker-dealer compliance requirements.

The company believes customer-verifiable trade receipts could represent a structural shift in how retail investors audit and validate their transactions — introducing a level of execution transparency that has historically been unavailable to everyday investors within traditional brokerage platforms. The technology is being developed as a native component of the LitXchange platform, aligning transparency directly with the user experience rather than as a third-party overlay.

Technology-First Positioning

LitXchange describes itself primarily as a financial infrastructure technology company developing a transparency-focused stock and crypto brokerage platform for retail investors.

The newly filed patent expands the company’s broader intellectual property strategy, which includes previously disclosed work around bleeding edge user interfaces, compliance-aware liquid staking, and intelligent yield routing systems.

Retail-Owned Vision

LitXchange is currently raising capital under Regulation Crowdfunding and has raised over $1.3 million from more than 560 investors to date.

The company’s long-term mission is to build a platform designed for retail investors and accessible to retail ownership — combining infrastructure-level transparency with community-aligned incentives.

The Reg CF offering remains open to eligible investors via its official campaign funding portal.

For more information, visit:

www.litxchange.com

LitXchange - Stocks & Crypto - For Retail, By Retail

Press Inquiries

Marcel Kalinovic

contact@litxchange.app

https://litxchange.com