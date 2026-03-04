WMS Highlights Predictably-Priced Connectivity at Sea Ahead of Spring Break Travel Season

MIRAMAR, FLORIDA, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to AAA, 2026 is anticipated to be a record-breaking year for the cruise industry with 21.7 million Americans sailing on ocean cruises. More than 37 million passengers are expected in 2026 globally. A peak time to cruise? Spring Break, which will hit its stride mid-March. As travelers head out to sea in search of much-needed rest and relaxation, they still need to stay connected—with each other, friends and family at home, their employers, their pet-sitters, and more. WMS, the premier global provider of cruise wireless connectivity services, is sharing three timely tips.

TIP 1 : Choose the Right Connectivity Service Based on How You Will Utilize Your Devices Onboard

Travelers are encouraged to think about how they plan to use their mobile devices prior to departure so they can select the best options for connectivity while at sea. Cellular connectivity is well-suited for everyday needs such as internet browsing, social media engagement, messaging, email, voice calls, and secure financial transactions. For more data-intensive activities—including video streaming and online gaming—cruise ship Wi-Fi remains the optimal solution. Below are a few options available:

AT&T International Day Pass : AT&T customers have access to this service, which includes coverage on land and at sea with unlimited voice and text, plus 0.5GB of the best available speed data for $20 per day per line.

: AT&T customers have access to this service, which includes coverage on land and at sea with unlimited voice and text, plus 0.5GB of the best available speed data for $20 per day per line. Verizon Cruise Daily Pass : Verizon customers can purchase a day pass with 0.5GB of high-speed data, then unlimited at 3G speeds while at sea, plus unlimited calls to the US and unlimited text, for $20 per day per line.

: Verizon customers can purchase a day pass with 0.5GB of high-speed data, then unlimited at 3G speeds while at sea, plus unlimited calls to the US and unlimited text, for $20 per day per line. Cellular at Sea Cruise+ eSIM Service : Available to travelers who have an unlocked and compatible mobile device, this is particularly beneficial for those whose home provider does not offer data at sea. Affordable prepaid plans are available for land and on the ship.

: Available to travelers who have an unlocked and compatible mobile device, this is particularly beneficial for those whose home provider does not offer data at sea. Affordable prepaid plans are available for land and on the ship. Cruise Ship Wi-Fi : Prices and capabilities vary widely depending on the cruise line.

TIP 2 : Activate Cellular Connectivity Before Embarkation Day

Planning ahead is critical—Spring Breakers should anticipate their connectivity needs two weeks ahead of embarkation day. Embarkation day is filled with excitement, as it should be. To eliminate undue stress, travelers planning to use cellular service onboard should activate their connectivity in advance. Some services require an app download while on land. Cruise passengers should visit cellularatsea.com, select their connectivity profile, check ship availability, and find a plan suited to their needs. Cellular at Sea becomes available once the ship reaches international waters – about an hour after leaving port. A text message will indicate it is on.

TIP 3 : Suggestions for an Optimal Cellular Experience

Travelers planning to use cellular services onboard SHOULD NOT turn Airplane Mode on. Additionally, they will need to temporarily toggle Wi-Fi off to enable cellular connectivity. They should turn on International Roaming before setting sail.

“Affordable, accessible, seamless connectivity greatly improves the experience for cruisers, and eliminates unnecessary stress,” said Pramod Arora, President and CEO, WMS. “Knowing what you’re going to pay, and being able to easily access your service onboard and off, lets you stay connected with friends and family, manage day-to-day ‘business,’ and maximize the time you have to enjoy your trip.”

WMS installs, manages, and maintains onboard wireless networks through 25+ cruise line partners, on 210+ ships worldwide, and enables cellular roaming through relationships with 400+ providers worldwide. WMS launched the first cellular service on a cruise ship in 2004. Innovating from 2G to now 5G and eSIM services, and leveraging all satellite services including Starlink, WMS drives value to passengers, crew, and cruise operators.

