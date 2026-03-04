Willis Lease Finance Corporation Welcomes Marilyn Gan as Head of Origination, Asia Pacific

COCONUT CREEK, Fla., March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: WLFC) (“WLFC” or the “Company”), the leading lessor of commercial aircraft engines and a global provider of aviation services, today announced the appointment of Marilyn Gan as Head of Origination, Asia Pacific. In this role, Marilyn will lead origination efforts in Asia for WLFC’s owned portfolio as well as for funds managed by the Company’s recently announced asset manager, Willis Aviation Capital, leveraging her extensive experience in structuring debt and equity transactions and building strategic partnerships across the aviation industry.

Most recently, Marilyn served as Head of Asia Pacific at Vmo Aircraft Leasing, where she led regional strategy and origination efforts across the APAC market. Prior to that, she was Managing Director and Head of Origination Asia Pacific Aviation at MUFG and previously held multiple senior leadership roles at DVB Bank SE, including Managing Director and Regional Head Asia Pacific Aviation Finance. She began her aviation career as Senior Legal Counsel at BOC Aviation, where she was responsible for documentation of aircraft loan and lease transactions globally.

“Marilyn brings exceptional industry expertise, deep regional relationships and a proven track record in aviation finance and leasing,” said Craig Welsh, SVP & Chief Commercial Officer, of WLFC. “Her leadership across Asia Pacific and her comprehensive understanding of origination, risk, and transaction structuring will be instrumental as we continue to grow our platform.”

In addition to her executive leadership roles, Marilyn serves as a Board Member of the Advancing Women in Aviation Roundtable (AWAR) and has previously served on the Board of the International Society of Transport Aircraft Trading (ISTAT), reflecting her strong commitment to industry leadership and advancing diversity in aviation.

“I am excited to join WLFC at this pivotal stage,” said Marilyn Gan. “I look forward to working with the team to expand our presence, deepen customer partnerships, and deliver innovative solutions across the aviation sector.”

About Willis Lease Finance Corporation

Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) leases large and regional spare commercial aircraft engines and aircraft to airlines, aircraft engine manufacturers and maintenance, repair and overhaul providers worldwide. These leasing activities are integrated with engine and aircraft trading, engine lease pools and asset management services, as well as various end-of-life solutions for engines and aviation materials provided through Willis Aeronautical Services, Inc. Additionally, through Willis Engine Repair Center®, Willis Aviation Services Limited, and Jet Centre by Willis, the company’s service offerings include Part 145 engine maintenance, aircraft line and base maintenance, aircraft disassembly, parking and storage, airport FBO and ground and cargo handling services.

