Saudi Arabia Construction Industry Databook Report 2026: Market to Grow by 6.2% to Reach SAR 232.14 Billion this Year - Size & Forecast by Value & Volume Across 40+ Market Segments 2021-2030

The construction market in Saudi Arabia is expected to grow by 6.2% on annual basis to reach SAR 232.14 billion in 2026. The construction market in the country experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 9.4%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2026-2030. By the end of 2030, the construction sector is projected to expand from its 2025 value of SAR 218.58 billion to approximately SAR 297.19 billion.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the construction sector in Saudi Arabia, offering a comprehensive view of market opportunities in the building and infrastructure construction industry at the country level. With over 100+ KPIs covering growth dynamics in building and infrastructure construction, construction cost structure analysis, and analysis by key cities in the country, this databook provides a wealth of data-centric analysis with charts and tables, ensuring stakeholders are fully informed.



It offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics in the construction sector through a range of KPIs such as value, volume, and number of units. The building construction covers detailed segmentation over 30+ segments in residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors.



Saudi Arabia Residential Construction



Saudi Arabia's residential construction sector is being shaped by Vision 2030 housing targets, rapid project delivery mandates, and a sustained pipeline of master-planned communities. The market is increasingly program-led (allocation, financing enablement, delivery governance) while private developers expand supply in major cities and within giga-project ecosystems.

Ongoing and upcoming activity: Residential delivery is anchored by national housing program pipelines and region-by-region distribution/handovers. Private buyer interest is also tied to giga-project residential ecosystems, though availability and affordability vary by location and product segment.

Private vs public sector involvement: Government programs set beneficiary pathways, eligibility, and delivery governance, while private developers and contractors execute large volumes across cities and master plans.

Budget allocations & investment outlook: Continued housing support and program reporting indicate sustained momentum; 2024 homeownership metrics suggest targets are being actively pursued.

Saudi Arabia Commercial ConstructionCommercial construction is being pulled by tourism, destination development, mixed-use districts, and a gradual repositioning of major cities into global hubs for events, business, and retail. The pipeline is increasingly destination-led (hospitality/retail/experience) rather than purely office-led.

Ongoing and upcoming projects: Commercial development within major destinations and giga programs continues to award contracts; Diriyah, for example, has substantial commissioned value and a deep pipeline. High-profile mixed-use announcements (e.g., Diriyah/Jeddah luxury developments) reflect continued appetite for branded commercial assets.

Private vs public sector involvement: PIF-backed platforms anchor many destination districts, while private developers and international brands participate through partnerships, branding, and investment structures.

Investment outlook: Expect prioritization of commercially "bankable" phases (hotel inventory, retail streets, cultural anchors) that accelerate destination activation and cash flow.

Saudi Arabia Institutional Construction



Institutional construction (health, education, civic/religious facilities) is expanding to support population needs, modernize services, and accommodate large-scale visitor flows in key locations. The emphasis is on delivery reliability, operational readiness, and lifecycle performance.

Healthcare: Ongoing procurement and delivery pipeline signals continued investment in hospital infrastructure.

Religious/civic scale projects: Mecca precinct expansion plans point to very large institutional and public realm construction requirements.

Mecca precinct expansion plans point to very large institutional and public realm construction requirements. Private vs public sector involvement: Predominantly public-led, with expanding room for PPP-style models and private operators in specific segments where long-term operations and service delivery are bundled.

Predominantly public-led, with expanding room for PPP-style models and private operators in specific segments where long-term operations and service delivery are bundled. Budget allocations & investment outlook: Institutional buildouts are typically protected as strategic services; however, sequencing and procurement pacing matter, especially when contractor capacity is stretched by mega projects.

Saudi Arabia Industrial Construction

Industrial construction is being propelled by diversification priorities, particularly mining, processing, manufacturing, localization, logistics, and industrial utilities. Industrial projects are less about "build a building" and more about "build a system," where long-lead equipment and interfaces define timelines.

Ongoing and upcoming projects: Mining and related industrial expansion remain a strategic pillar, supporting plant, processing, utilities, and logistics projects.

Private vs public sector involvement: Public platforms set strategic direction and enable investment; private/EPC players deliver industrial facilities and supporting infrastructure through large packages.

Investment outlook: Continued industrial momentum is likely, but project selection will increasingly emphasize bankability, infrastructure readiness, and realistic commissioning plans.

Saudi Arabia Infrastructure Construction



Infrastructure construction is one of the most strategic levers in Saudi Arabia's transformation agenda connecting destination cities, expanding logistics capacity, and enabling large-scale urban development. The pipeline is multi-modal (air, rail, urban transit, water) with significant PPP structuring in select subsectors.

Aviation: King Salman International Airport is advancing with project structuring under a PIF-linked platform; it's positioned as a major logistics and passenger hub.

Rail: Saudi Landbridge momentum continues in industry reporting, highlighting renewed focus on cross-kingdom freight/passenger connectivity.

Urban connectivity: PPP discussions and concepts for high-speed links integrating with Riyadh's transport network indicate continued mobility capex and systems work.

PPP discussions and concepts for high-speed links integrating with Riyadh's transport network indicate continued mobility capex and systems work. Private vs public sector involvement: Public sector anchors strategic assets; private participation expands through PPP/BOT models and systems/operations roles where performance-based delivery is attractive.

Budget allocations & investment outlook: The outlook remains strong, but execution will increasingly prioritize deliverability and interface governance as the portfolio scales.

Comprehensive Insight into Construction Market Dynamics: Gain a holistic understanding of the construction market across 40+ segments and sub-segments, covering residential, commercial, institutional, industrial, and infrastructure construction. The analysis highlights market size, growth opportunities, demand drivers, and structural trends shaping the industry.

Detailed Analysis of Construction Costs: Access granular construction cost intelligence with breakdowns by construction type, material category, and labor profile. The report provides clear visibility into material price movements, labor cost variations, and cost benchmarks by worker type, supporting accurate budgeting and cost planning.

Top Ten Cities Construction Value: Evaluate the construction market size across top ten cities, with value split by key city-level construction sectors. This city-focused assessment enables comparison of urban demand concentration, sectoral exposure, and investment attractiveness.

In-Depth Volume and Value Data: Develop a comprehensive view of the market using historical data and forward-looking forecasts across both volume (units, sq. ft., km, capacity) and value metrics. Data is segmented by construction activity, asset class, and project type to support robust market modeling.

Strategic Market-Specific Insights: Support informed decision-making by identifying high-growth segments, emerging opportunities, and structurally attractive sub-markets. The analysis assesses key trends, growth drivers, policy impact, and execution risks influencing the construction industry.

City-Level Trend Analysis: Gain detailed insights into tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 city dynamics, including differences in demand drivers, project pipelines, cost structures, and execution risks, enabling targeted and location-specific construction strategies.

