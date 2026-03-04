UPCOMING DEADLINE: Zynex, Inc. (ZYXIQ) Securities Fraud Class Action – April 21, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline - Faruqi & Faruqi LLP

Zynex Investors With Significant Losses Are Encouraged To Contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson To Discuss Their Legal Rights

If you purchased or acquired securities in Zynex between February 25, 2021 and December 15, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

[You may also click here for additional information]





NEW YORK, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Zynex, Inc. (“Zynex” or the “Company”) (OTCPK: ZYXIQ) and reminds investors of the April 21, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (a) Zynex shipped products, including electrodes, in excess of need; (b) as a result of this practice, the Company inflated its revenue; (c) the Company’s practice of filing false claims drew scrutiny from insurers, including Tricare; (d) on August 21, 2023, Travelers commenced an action against Zynex, Sandgaard, Lucsok and Fox in the Superior Court of California alleging that Zynex and the defendants had embarked on a fraudulent overbilling scheme and sought more than $23 million in damages and civil penalties relating to hundreds of fraudulent claims between 2018 and 2023; (e) management had prioritized aggressive sales strategies to drive orders over compliance with industry laws, rules and regulations; (f) the Company was not committed to maintaining a strong internal control environment; (g) the Company’s order growth was a result of illegal overbilling; (h) as a result, it was reasonably likely that Zynex would face adverse consequences, including removal from insurer networks and penalties from the federal government; and (i) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On March 11, 2025, after the market closed, Zynex reported its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, revealing a significant revenue “shortfall” in the quarter “due to slower than normal payments from certain payers.” Zynex further revealed “Tricare has temporarily suspended payments as they review prior claims.” Tricare is the health insurance program for the U.S. military, and Zynex’s largest customer, accounting for 20-25% of revenue.

On this news, Zynex’s stock price fell $3.59 per share, or 51.3%, to close at $3.41 per share on March 12, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on July 31, 2025, the full extent of Defendants’ misdeeds were revealed when the Company acknowledged that it had not been in compliance with industry regulations. Also that day, the Company remarked on the “transformational” leadership change during the quarter with the appointment of new Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) Steven Dyson (“Dyson”) to replace Sandgaard, and the announced departure of the Company’s Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) Daniel Moorhead (“Moorhead”). The Company also temporarily suspended revenue and profitability guidance.

On August 1, 2025, the stock fell from the previous day’s $2.23 per share to $1.26 per share, a 45% decline in heavy trading volume.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Zynex’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the Zynex, Inc. class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/ZYXIQ or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, on X, or on Facebook.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f60c456-51b6-4096-a862-d5d3beda6cc5