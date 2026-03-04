Drug Delivery Devices Market Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033 - Growing Adoption of Advanced Technology for Precise Drug Delivery is Driving Market Expansion

Dublin, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drug Delivery Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Inhalers, Injection Devices, Transdermal Patches), Application (Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Respiratory Diseases, Diabetes), End Use, and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global drug delivery devices market size was valued at USD 463.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 841.4 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2026 to 2033. The growing adoption of advanced technology for precise drug delivery is driving market expansion.
In June 2024, Aptar Digital Health and SHL Medical partnered to enhance injectable therapy experiences by integrating Aptar's SaMD platform with SHL's connected drug delivery solutions, including the Molly Connected Cap. This collaboration aims to improve self-injection therapy through digital health innovations. These devices optimize the connected drug delivery devices market, minimizing dosage and side effects, which lowers costs by reducing active pharmaceutical ingredient use. The novel drug delivery devices market is also anticipated to witness accelerated R&D efforts owing to rising demand.
Drug delivery devices are used for conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and chronic pain. These devices ensure precise, targeted delivery of medications, improving efficacy and patient compliance while minimizing side effects. According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, Asthma affects over 27 million people in the U.S., roughly 1 in 12 individuals.
Among adults aged 18 and older, over 22 million have asthma, with a higher prevalence in females (10.8%) compared to males (6.5%). Asthma ranks among the most common and expensive diseases in the U.S. For instance, according to National Asthma Council Australia Ltd, the Salflumix Easyhaler, added to the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) on April 1, 2024, treats asthma and COPD with fluticasone propionate/salmeterol in two strengths: 250/50 and 500/50. It is a dry powder inhaler that requires shaking before use and has a dose counter. The Easyhaler is suitable for various ages and disease severities. In addition, it is entirely carbon neutral.
The rising elderly population has heightened the need for subcutaneous devices for diagnosing and treating various chronic health conditions. Studies indicate that individuals aged 65 and older face increased risks of serious ailments such as heart disease, asthma, respiratory infections, COPD, diabetes, and other disorders, as aging weakens the immune system, thus driving the subcutaneous drug delivery devices market.
Market Dynamics
Market Driver Analysis
- Growing demand for novel drug delivery devices
- Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases
- Technological advancement in drug delivery devices
- Growing strategic alliances for drug delivery devices
Market Restraint Analysis
- Challenges associated with various routes of drug delivery devices
Drug Delivery Devices Market Analysis Tools
- Industry Analysis - Porter's
- PESTEL Analysis
Companies Featured
- Gerresheimer AG
- W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.
- Abbott
- Terumo Medical Corporation
- Stryker
- Medtronic
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Novartis AG
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Teleflex Incorporated
Global Drug Delivery Devices Market Report Segmentation
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Inhalers
- Injection Devices
- Implants
- Topical Delivery System
- Oral Delivery System
- Occular Delivery System
- Nebulizers
- Transdermal Patches
- Infusion Pumps
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Oncology
- Infectious Diseases
- Respiratory Diseases
- Diabetes
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Autoimmune Diseases
- Central Nervous System Disorders
- Others
End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Centers
- Ambulatory Surgery Centers/Clinics
- Home Care Settings
- Others
Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
