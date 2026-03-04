Drug Delivery Devices Market Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033 - Growing Adoption of Advanced Technology for Precise Drug Delivery is Driving Market Expansion

Dublin, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drug Delivery Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Inhalers, Injection Devices, Transdermal Patches), Application (Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Respiratory Diseases, Diabetes), End Use, and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global drug delivery devices market size was valued at USD 463.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 841.4 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2026 to 2033. The growing adoption of advanced technology for precise drug delivery is driving market expansion.







In June 2024, Aptar Digital Health and SHL Medical partnered to enhance injectable therapy experiences by integrating Aptar's SaMD platform with SHL's connected drug delivery solutions, including the Molly Connected Cap. This collaboration aims to improve self-injection therapy through digital health innovations. These devices optimize the connected drug delivery devices market, minimizing dosage and side effects, which lowers costs by reducing active pharmaceutical ingredient use. The novel drug delivery devices market is also anticipated to witness accelerated R&D efforts owing to rising demand.



Drug delivery devices are used for conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and chronic pain. These devices ensure precise, targeted delivery of medications, improving efficacy and patient compliance while minimizing side effects. According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, Asthma affects over 27 million people in the U.S., roughly 1 in 12 individuals.

Among adults aged 18 and older, over 22 million have asthma, with a higher prevalence in females (10.8%) compared to males (6.5%). Asthma ranks among the most common and expensive diseases in the U.S. For instance, according to National Asthma Council Australia Ltd, the Salflumix Easyhaler, added to the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) on April 1, 2024, treats asthma and COPD with fluticasone propionate/salmeterol in two strengths: 250/50 and 500/50. It is a dry powder inhaler that requires shaking before use and has a dose counter. The Easyhaler is suitable for various ages and disease severities. In addition, it is entirely carbon neutral.



The rising elderly population has heightened the need for subcutaneous devices for diagnosing and treating various chronic health conditions. Studies indicate that individuals aged 65 and older face increased risks of serious ailments such as heart disease, asthma, respiratory infections, COPD, diabetes, and other disorders, as aging weakens the immune system, thus driving the subcutaneous drug delivery devices market.

Why You Should Buy This Report

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.

Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the market.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $463.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $841.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Market Driver Analysis

Growing demand for novel drug delivery devices

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

Technological advancement in drug delivery devices

Growing strategic alliances for drug delivery devices

Market Restraint Analysis

Challenges associated with various routes of drug delivery devices

Drug Delivery Devices Market Analysis Tools

Industry Analysis - Porter's

PESTEL Analysis

Companies Featured

Gerresheimer AG

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Abbott

Terumo Medical Corporation

Stryker

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

Novartis AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Teleflex Incorporated

Global Drug Delivery Devices Market Report Segmentation



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Inhalers

Injection Devices

Implants

Topical Delivery System

Oral Delivery System

Occular Delivery System

Nebulizers

Transdermal Patches

Infusion Pumps

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Respiratory Diseases

Diabetes

Cardiovascular Diseases

Autoimmune Diseases

Central Nervous System Disorders

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgery Centers/Clinics

Home Care Settings

Others

Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u1odms

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment