Zimbra Appoints Cybersecurity Sales Veteran Anthony Chadd as Chief Revenue Officer

Growth Leadership: Anthony Chadd joins as CRO to scale global sales, marketing, and partner ecosystems.

Sovereignty Strategy: Strengthening Zimbra's footprint in EMEA and APAC as organisations prioritise data residency.

LONDON, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zimbra, the leading open-source email and collaboration platform, today announced the appointment of Anthony Chadd as Chief Revenue Officer. Chadd brings over 15 years of driving growth in cybersecurity and SaaS, most recently serving as CRO at Vercara, where he implemented a global channel partner program that scaled the business to high growth.



In his new role, Anthony will oversee Zimbra's global revenue operations, including sales, partnerships, marketing, and customer success, as the company continues expanding its secure collaboration solutions to enterprises, governments, and service providers worldwide.

With Gartner forecasting an $80 billion sovereign cloud market by 2026, Chadd will lead Zimbra’s expansion into a landscape prioritizing data residency. As regulatory requirements fragment across EMEA and APAC, organizations are moving toward transparent models that offer absolute control over where their data lives.



"Anthony's proven track record in scaling high-performing teams and driving sustainable growth in complex security markets makes him the ideal leader to accelerate Zimbra's momentum," said Drake Harvey, CEO of Zimbra. "His expertise in building partner ecosystems and enterprise GTM strategies will be instrumental as we serve the growing demand for data-sovereign email solutions."



Chadd previously held senior leadership positions at Neustar, where he managed global sales and developed scalable revenue operations across account management, sales engineering, and enablement. His experience spans infrastructure security, DNS management, and building channel programs that drive enterprise growth.



"Zimbra's commitment to open standards, data sovereignty, and security resonates strongly with enterprises navigating today's threat landscape," said Chadd. "I'm excited to join a mission-driven team and help organizations worldwide achieve secure, flexible collaboration on their terms."



Zimbra powers hundreds of millions of mailboxes across 127+ countries through its network of service providers and channel partners, offering deployment options including cloud, on-premises, and hybrid solutions.

About Zimbra

Zimbra is a source-available commercial software platform founded in 2003, delivering secure, scalable, and extensible email and collaboration solutions through an open-core model. As the world’s largest open-core email and collaboration provider, Zimbra powers hundreds of millions of mission-critical mailboxes across 127 countries.

With a global footprint, Zimbra serves governments, financial institutions, universities, enterprises, and service providers, which rely on Zimbra to ensure secure, efficient, and compliant communications.

Zimbra offers an integrated suite of collaboration tools, including secure email, calendar, file sharing, task management, Zimbra Chat for instant messaging, and collaborative editing through Zimbra Office.

As a wholly owned subsidiary of U.S. technology solutions company Synacor, Zimbra is trusted as a low-risk alternative to Tier-1 OEMs. Its flexible deployment options, on-premises, in private clouds, or hybrid environments, make it the preferred choice for organisations that prioritise data sovereignty, regulatory compliance, and customisability. www.zimbra.com

