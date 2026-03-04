iFLYTEK Debuts AI Glasses and New AI Devices at MWC26, Advancing “AI for Use, AI for Trust”

Barcelona, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iFLYTEK held a global launch event on March 3 during MWC26 in Barcelona, unveiling two new devices, the iFLYTEK AI Glasses and AI Interpret Mic, alongside upgrades to several core AI products. The announcement highlighted the company’s focus on AI for Use and AI for Trust, guiding practical and trustworthy AI development in real-world applications.





Expanding Natural Communication Across Languages

The iFLYTEK AI Glasses combine real-time visual and voice translation in a lightweight 40-gram wearable, around 20% lighter than comparable products. The glasses feature a first-of-its-kind multimodal noise reduction technology with lip-movement recognition that identifies the active speaker and reduces background noise in crowded environments.

The AI Interpret Mic supports multilingual meetings and negotiations, recognizing and translating speech in real time. Translated text appears directly on the device screen, allowing participants to follow conversations without interrupting the discussion. The system supports multilingual simultaneous communication across major global languages.

Together, the two devices extend iFLYTEK’s translation technology across a wider range of real-world scenarios.

AINOTE 2: AI Built for Real Professional Work

iFLYTEK also showcased upgrades to AINOTE 2, its AI-powered paper tablet designed to streamline workplace productivity. By combining AI recording with multilingual real-time transcription, it converts conversations into structured summaries and action items, reducing hours of post-meeting work and allowing users to focus on decisions rather than documentation.

At MWC26, AINOTE 2 introduces enhanced offline capabilities, upgraded AI, and cloud sync with mobile devices. It is also recognized by Guinness World Records as the world’s thinnest e-ink tablet.





AI for Organizations and Public Services

iFLYTEK also highlighted its All-In-One AI Solutions, a full-stack on-premises platform built for governments and enterprises requiring strong security and data control. It allows organizations to deploy AI locally while aligning with regulatory requirements and is already deployed across multiple countries and regions, powering real-world applications in finance, telecommunications, and government services.

Also showcased was GuideX, an AI-powered digital human for public service environments. By supporting multimodal interaction and integrating multiple service tasks into a single interface, it enables more natural communication while streamlining service operations.

Together, these innovations reflect iFLYTEK’s approach: AI for Use in practical workflows, and AI for Trust through secure deployment.

At the launch event, Vincent Zhan, Vice President of iFLYTEK, noted that global exchange has long relied on both usefulness and trust, adding that the same principle applies in the age of AI. “AI must solve real problems and earn long-term trust,” said Zhan. “With AI for Use and AI for Trust, we focus on practical capability on one side and secure, compliant architecture on the other.”

Throughout MWC26, iFLYTEK is exhibiting at Hall 4, Stand B20 at Fira Gran Via, where visitors can explore the latest AI innovations firsthand.

For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/406mi7F

Media contact: Jack Zheng, jkzheng@iflytek.com



