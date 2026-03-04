Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Market Report Outlook 2026-2034: $10.88 Bn Landscape Characterized by IVD Majors, Specialty Biomarker Firms, Imaging OEMs, CROs, Digital Health Platforms

Dublin, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Market Outlook 2026-2034: Market Share, and Growth Analysis" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Biomarkers Market is poised for significant growth, with an estimated valuation of USD 1.57 billion in 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 24% to reach USD 10.88 billion by 2034.

The market includes in-vitro assays, imaging modalities, and algorithmic composites that noninvasively detect steatohepatitis, stage fibrosis, and monitor therapeutic responses across clinical care and drug development.

The market encompasses solutions such as routine lab analytes, proprietary serum panels, metabolomic and lipidomic signatures, proteomic and microRNA liquid biopsies, and device-based tools like elastography and MR-based quantification. Key applications focus on risk stratification, point-of-care triage for metabolic conditions, longitudinal monitoring in hepatology, and NASH clinical trials.

Market growth is driven by the rising prevalence of metabolic disease, demand for noninvasive endpoints, and therapeutic classes that require companion diagnostics. The competitive landscape is characterized by IVD majors, specialty biomarker firms, imaging OEMs, CROs, and digital health platforms. Challenges include biological heterogeneity, preanalytical variability, and regulatory acceptance of noninvasive tests.

Market Analytics

The market is analyzed through tools like Porter's Five Forces and scenario-based modeling, assessing supply-demand dynamics and cross-sector influences. Policy frameworks, trade trends, and technological innovations are integrated into forecasts.

Competitive Intelligence

The competitive landscape is mapped via proprietary frameworks, examining business models, strategic initiatives, and emerging market participants. Key developments such as mergers, collaborations, and investments are analyzed for their market impact.

Key Market Insights

The shift from single-analyte to multi-domain signatures enhances triage and monitoring in clinics and trials.

Biopsy avoidance tests are in demand for their potential to predict disease progression and therapeutic response.

Biomarkers are essential in drug development, emphasizing reproducibility and centralized reads to detect changes.

Primary care pathways drive biomarker deployment, focusing on scalability and seamless diagnostic pathways.

Elastography and MR imaging remain central, offering quantitative metrics that complement serum markers.

Standardized preanalytical processes are critical for assuring accurate and dependable results.

Performance across diverse populations is crucial for broader adoption and regulatory approval.

Regulatory clarity is essential for market entry, with strong clinical utility evidence supporting coverage decisions.

Digital and decentralized models expand access and improve test completion rates through innovative pathways.

Economic value is demonstrated through operational efficiencies, reducing unnecessary procedures and targeting diagnostics.

Regional Analysis

North America: Driven by metabolic screening in primary care with pathways to advanced diagnostics.

Europe: Structured care pathways emphasize tiered diagnostic approaches and standardized practices.

Asia-Pacific: Large disease populations fuel demand for cost-effective solutions with strategic healthcare partnerships.

Middle East & Africa: Rising chronic disease prevalence increases interest in portable, accessible solutions.

South & Central America: Urban health systems favor initial triage through serum algorithms, promoting adoption through local partnerships.

Key Questions Addressed

What is the current and projected market size across global and regional levels?

Which applications and technologies offer the highest growth potential?

How are market supply chains reacting to global disruptions?

What impact do policy and trade frameworks have on demand?

Who are the leading market players, and what are their strategies?

Which regions and customer segments will lead market growth, and what strategies should be adopted?

Where are the most lucrative investment opportunities over the next 3-5 years?

Your Key Takeaways

Global market size, growth projections, and analysis through 2034

Impact of geopolitical events on trade and market dynamics

Market analysis across products, applications, and regions

Short- and long-term market trends, opportunities, and challenges

Key industry player profiles and strategic insights

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 160 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.57 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $10.88 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.0% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Genfit

Labcorp

Quest Diagnostics

BioPredictive

Echosens

Perspectum

HistoIndex

Resonance Health

Siemens Healthineers

Roche Diagnostics

Abbott Diagnostics

Beckman Coulter (Danaher)

Quanterix

SomaLogic

Olink Proteomics

Metabolon

Owlstone Medical

Nordic Bioscience

Fujifilm Wako Pure Chemical

PathAI

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eoexzb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment