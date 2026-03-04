UPCOMING DEADLINE: Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Securities Fraud Class Action – April 20, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline - Faruqi & Faruqi LLP

Enphase Investors With Significant Losses Are Encouraged To Contact Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson To Discuss Their Legal Rights

If you purchased or acquired securities in Enphase between April 22, 2025 and October 28, 2025

NEW YORK, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Enphase Energy, Inc. (“Enphase” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ENPH) and reminds investors of the April 20, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Enphase overstated its ability to manage its channel inventory; (2) Enphase overstated its ability to mitigate effects arising from the termination of the 25D Credit; (3) accordingly, Enphase overstated its financial and operational prospects; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On October 28, 2025, Enphase reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2025 and held a related earnings call. Among other items, Enphase's management reported that it expects 2025 to close on a weak note, with elevated channel inventory resulting in lower battery storage shipments in the fourth quarter, and that expiration of the residential solar investment tax credit would negatively impact revenues for the first quarter of 2026.

On this news, Enphase's stock price fell $5.56 per share, or 15.15%, to close at $31.14 per share on October 29, 2025.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Enphase's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

the April 20, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff

