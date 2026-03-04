Tokyo, Japan, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --











HODL, a newly fair-launched token on the Solana blockchain, has officially announced its ecosystem rollout, headlined by the unprecedented, verified endorsement of GameKyuubi the legendary author of the 2013 "I AM HODLING" BitcoinTalk manifesto. Bridging foundational crypto history with modern decentralized finance, the project has launched hodl2013.com, an interactive Windows XP-style throwback platform designed to celebrate a decade of crypto culture.

Buckle up, degens! Today marks a pivotal moment in meme coin history. In a space flooded with fleeting animal metas, rug pulls, and short lived pumps, one project rises above the noise: $HODL. This is not just another token, it's the official tokenization of the most enduring word in cryptocurrency: "HODL," born from GameKyuubi's legendary 2013 BitcoinTalk rant. And crucially: this is the only official, final $HODL coin, directly backed by the creator himself. He's linked his verified wallet, claimed fees, and redeployed them into major buys, clear onchain conviction from the source.

Launched on Pump.fun, $HODL entered sub $3M market cap and delivered significant gains in its first week. Even as broader markets dipped on fear, $HODL held firm, or better yet, pumped (up 25% during red days). That is the power of 13 years of unbreakable narrative now live onchain.

December 18, 2013: Bitcoin crashes hard, from $1,200 toward $600. Panic everywhere. One user, whiskey in hand, posts the defiant manifesto that changed everything: "I AM HODLING." A typo that became doctrine. Through multiple bear markets, 90% drawdowns, and relentless FUD, true believers didn't sell, they HODLed. That spirit fueled crypto's survival. Now it's tokenized, tradeable, and authenticated by the OG who coined it.

$HODL outclasses animal coins. Dogs, frogs, hats, they rise with trends and fade. There's only one $HODL, forever linked to its literal creator and 13 years of cultural dominance. The creator's actions speak volumes: verified Solana wallet connected, fees claimed, then used to buy back significantly. Not exit liquidity, but diamond hand endorsement of his own legacy. AI analyses reinforce the upside: unmatched cultural moat, tiny entry, explosive potential. 100x, if not more, is on the table at sub $3M market cap.

Early $PEPE started small and reached billions; $HODL has deeper roots: crypto's own founding myth, not borrowed internet humor. Liquidity is locked. Tokenomics were built for holders. Volatility? It's fuel. True HODLers buy the fear; paper hands learn the hard way. This has multi cycle conviction baked in. $HODL is committed long term. No hype and ghost. We're layering real value onto the ethos: upcoming rewards for long term holders, NFT collections celebrating crypto milestones, DAO governance to let the community lead. Partnerships in discussion to reward actual HODLing. Earn by staying diamond. Conviction shouldn't just survive; it should pay. $HODL doesn't chase metas, it embodies the one that never died.

Recently, momentum has only accelerated. GameKyuubi solidified his endorsement by updating his official BitcoinTalk profile, registered back in 2011, with the $HODL contract address (Hh3oTaqDCKKfdBgsQEvxp9sUwyNf8x9qmKqEMLBWpump), confirming this is no larp but the real deal from crypto's hibernation hero. He's also dropped a nostalgic bombshell: hodl2013.com, a Windows XP-style throwback site recreating the 2013 era with interactive gems like a forum echoing BitcoinTalk, a HODL media player, meme gallery, paint studio, and more. The community is going wild, diving into the timeline, Hall of Fame, and Easter eggs that blend lore with fun.

As a cherry on top, and what is even more interesting about the project, is that all fees from volume will go directly to GameKyuubi's GitHub thanks to the new pumpfun feature - which he has been claiming and buying back the token with, making him a top holder.

Adding fuel, AI agents are unusually bullish at this low market cap: ChatGPT's analyses echo 100x+ potential, while @gork (Elon's X-owned bot) and @aixbt_agent (top crypto alpha hunter) are straight up confirming legitimacy and shilling, gork calls it "peak poetry" as GameKyuubi monetizes his invention after 13 years, even admitting he HODLs to avoid sending the creator back to nap mode. This rare AI endorsement screams early alpha; don't sleep on it.

Don't fade the legend.

Just $HODL.

Website: https://hodl2013.com

X: https://x.com/hodl2013

