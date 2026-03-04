Expedience Software Recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for RFP Response Management Applications

MANCHESTER, N.H., March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expedience Software, a leading provider of proposal automation technology, today announced its featured inclusion Gartner's recent proposal software market report, Market Guide for RFP Response Management Applications.

Expedience Software offers a unique approach to the RFP landscape centering on the company’s native integration with Microsoft Word, Excel, and Copilot. By allowing users to generate and refine complex proposals within their primary workspace, Expedience eliminates the friction often found in third-party web-based platforms.

Expedience Elevates the Standard for Proposal Automation

There are several key differentiators that set Expedience apart in a crowded market:

Native Microsoft Integration: Expedience supports rich content, including complex formatting, Excel data, and PowerPoint slides, directly within the Word environment.

Copilot Integration: Unlike "black box" AI tools, Expedience utilizes a transparent architecture of prompt libraries and agents integrated with MS Copilot .

Behind the Firewall Security: Expedience is deployed entirely in the customer's SharePoint or Network environment, providing complete control and security.





A Word from Expedience Software Leadership

Being included in the 2025 Gartner® Market Guide for RFP Response Management Applications underscores Expedience’s commitment to providing a "frictionless" user experience that prioritizes content integrity and workflow efficiency, according to Melissa Mabon, CEO of Expedience Software.

"Our core philosophy is that the best proposal tools should meet users where they already work. We are dedicated to bringing disciplined, domain-specific automation to the Microsoft environment, ensuring our clients can produce high-stakes responses with total confidence."

About Expedience Software

Expedience Software, led by pioneers in the proposal automation industry, provides a unique solution that lives entirely within the Microsoft Office suite. By leveraging the tools that proposal professionals use every day, Expedience helps organizations worldwide improve the speed, quality, and accuracy of their RFP responses.

The full report can be accessed here for any Gartner clients.

Gartner, Market Guide for RFP Response Management Applications, Wendy Butler-Mafuz, Michele Buckley, Tyler Huguley, 29 October 2025.

