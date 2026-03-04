LNG Bunkering Industry Report 2026-2035: A $15.57 Billion Market by 2030 with World Fuel Services, Petrochina, Gaz-System, SHV Energy Leading

Dublin, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LNG Bunkering Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The LNG bunkering market has witnessed significant growth, expanding from $2.33 billion in 2025 to an expected $3.44 billion in 2026, maintaining an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 47.3%. This surge is largely due to stringent maritime emission regulations, availability of LNG as a marine fuel, adoption by cruise and ferry operators, investments in port bunkering facilities, and regulatory support for cleaner fuels.

Looking forward, the market's expansion is set to continue, projected to reach $15.57 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 45.9%. Factors driving this growth include the marine industry's transition to low-emission fuels, global expansion of LNG bunkering networks, increased adoption by cargo fleets, development of automated bunkering systems, and investments in alternative marine fuels. Key trends include the expansion of LNG-fueled vessels, development of LNG bunkering infrastructure, increased adoption of ship-to-ship bunkering, emission compliance focus, and advancements in cryogenic fuel handling systems.

The increase in vessels and ships is anticipated to further propel the LNG bunkering market. For example, BIMCO's report indicated the container fleet would grow by 6.3% in 2023 and 8.1% in 2024, influencing fleet productivity and market growth.

Major companies in the LNG bunkering market focus on developing advanced infrastructure, such as shore-to-ship bunkering services, to enhance fueling efficiency, safety, and flexibility. For instance, Osaka Gas launched a shore-to-ship LNG bunkering service at its Senboku LNG Terminal in April 2025, designed to support LNG-powered shipping and decarbonization initiatives.

In February 2023, Seaside LNG expanded its capabilities by acquiring the LNG Bunker Barge Clean Jacksonville from TOTE Maritime Puerto Rico, strengthening its competitive position within the growing LNG sector. This acquisition aligns with industry trends favoring cleaner energy solutions.

Prominent companies operating in this sector include World Fuel Services, Crowley Maritime Corporation, SHV Energy, Engie SA, Gaz-System, Petrochina, ENN Energy Holdings Limited, Sinopec, Woodside Energy, and many others.

Europe led the LNG bunkering market in 2025, with significant activities in regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, and the Middle East. Key markets covered include countries like Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, Japan, UK, and USA.

The market encompasses revenues from the provision of shore-to-ship and LNG-powered ships services, representing 'factory gate' values, including related services. Revenues reflect the sale and consumption within the specified geography, employing USD as the currency unless specified otherwise.

Markets Covered: By Type (Ship to Ship, Terminal to Ship, Truck to Ship), Bunkering Infrastructure (Fixed, Mobile, Road-Based), and End-User (Defense Vessels, Yachts, Cruise Ships, etc.).

By Type (Ship to Ship, Terminal to Ship, Truck to Ship), Bunkering Infrastructure (Fixed, Mobile, Road-Based), and End-User (Defense Vessels, Yachts, Cruise Ships, etc.). Subsegments: By Ship to Ship (Bunker Barges, LNG-Fueled Vessels), Terminal to Ship (Shore-to-Ship Transfer, Fixed Facilities), Truck to Ship (Mobile Units, LNG Trucks).

By Ship to Ship (Bunker Barges, LNG-Fueled Vessels), Terminal to Ship (Shore-to-Ship Transfer, Fixed Facilities), Truck to Ship (Mobile Units, LNG Trucks). Leading Companies Mentioned: World Fuel Services, Petrochina, Gaz-System, SHV Energy.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.44 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $15.57 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 45.9% Regions Covered Global



