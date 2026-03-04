Life Feel Off Kilter? A Newly Published Self-Help Book Hits the Market that Communicates the Real Key to Changing Your Life: it lies in the Gap Between Impulse and Reaction

Charleston, SC, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmetto Publishing and author Jim Halderman eagerly announce the release of the latter’s newest book, Wizard Brain or Monkey Mind: Which is in Control?

Throughout life, we’ll find ourselves in a moment that can make or break the ideal future we have. It’s as simple as this:

Will I be respected and heard, or will I bury my truth?

In his new book Wizard Brain or Monkey Mind?, author Jim Halderman argues that it only takes one second to take control of your life. He posits that when you understand your brain, you can control your reactions to situations, your body communicates more effectively, and every interaction improves.

“You will learn how to have more powerful interactive outcomes within family, in conflict resolution, or in the grocery store line. You will learn how to control the emotion occurring in the “space” between impulse and response. This book is an insightful and accessible blend of communication theory and neuroscience,” said the author.

Wizard Brain or Monkey Mind? is a unique mix of neuroscience and communication theory that explains how the brain drives every interaction. After finishing, readers may:

Have a better handle on difficult conversations.

Improve family dynamics.

Stay calm under pressure.

Navigate a polarized world by understanding how your mind works and how to control that internal space.

Learn how to deal with the strong personality or bully.

Learn to speak your truth.



About the Author:

Jim Halderman has followed a hands-on, curious path his whole life. He grew up working on a family farm, became a skilled boat mechanic, and even performed in a rock band that appeared on Bandstand. After studying both physics and music, he played professionally before running a successful boat dealership for two decades. Later, in Denver, he shifted into teaching—focusing on public speaking, anger management programs, and rehabilitation work with court-ordered and prison populations. He has also taught Peace Programs through Rotary International, remaining committed to helping people grow and understand one another.

