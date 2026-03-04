MasterCraft Names Yellow Sun Marine as Exclusive, Authorized Dealer in Turks & Caicos; Wake to Wake Charter Transitions to an All-MasterCraft Fleet

VONORE, Tenn., March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Company, a subsidiary of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MCFT) and world’s the best-selling towboat brand, today announced a strategic partnership with Yellow Sun Marine, designating the store as an authorized MasterCraft dealership in Turks & Caicos. As part of this collaboration, Wake to Wake, Yellow Sun Marine’s sister company, is transitioning its charter fleet exclusively to MasterCraft towboats, elevating the region’s on-water experiences.

Yellow Sun Marine brings unmatched local expertise, having operated wakeboats in Turks & Caicos longer than any other operator. The dealership is also the only certified wakeboat repair shop in the region, ensuring customers receive MasterCraft’s renowned service and support.

“We have been a MasterCraft dealer for two years, and the decision was easy,” said Mr. Mark de Fraine, Owner. “MasterCraft welcomed us into their family from day one, and the support has been incredible. My first wakeboat was a 2008 MasterCraft X30, so this brand has always had a special place in my heart. Turks & Caicos has the best waters in the world – and the best waters deserve the best boats.”

Through this partnership, customers can now access:

MasterCraft boat sales

On-water demos and events

Full vessel management and captaining

Certified repairs and servicing

Storage and maintenance



Meanwhile, Wake to Wake’s all-MasterCraft fleet offers exclusive charter experiences, allowing visitors to enjoy wakeboarding, wakesurfing, and scenic cruising across the islands’ crystal-clear waters. The partnership ensures that both owners and charter guests experience MasterCraft’s industry-leading performance and innovation in one of the world’s most sought-after boating destinations.

About Yellow Sun Marine & Wake to Wake

Yellow Sun Marine is a certified MasterCraft dealer in Turks & Caicos, offering sales, service, and on-water demos. Wake to Wake provides exclusive charter experiences with a fleet of MasterCraft boats, delivering world-class wake and surf adventures.

To get more details on MasterCraft, Yellow Sun Marine, or Wake to Wake visit www.MasterCraft.com, www.yellowsunmarine.com, www.waketowake.tc and follow along on Instagram, YouTube, X, and Facebook.

MasterCraft is driven by a mission to deliver industry-leading quality, uncompromising comfort, and precision craftsmanship in every model. From hull to helm, each boat is engineered with meticulous attention to detail, ensuring durability and performance that exceed industry-standards. Designed with both the driver and rider in mind, MasterCraft prioritizes on-water comfort through innovative seating, intuitive controls, and superior ride stability. Above all, the brand is renowned for its unmatched wave and wake performance, consistently pushing the boundaries to provide the perfect pull for wakeboarders, wakesurfers, and skiers alike—setting the standard for excellence on the water.

About MasterCraft:

MasterCraft is a world-renowned innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium performance sport boats. Founded in 1968, MasterCraft has cultivated its iconic brand image through a rich history of industry-leading innovation, and more than five decades after the original MasterCraft made its debut, the company’s goal remains the same - to continue building the world’s best ski, wakeboard, wake surf, and luxury performance powerboats.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.:

Headquartered in Vonore, TN, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium recreational powerboats through its three brands, MasterCraft, Crest, and Balise. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, please visit Investors.MasterCraft.com, www.MasterCraft.com, www.CrestPontoonBoats.com, and www.BalisePontoonBoats.com

