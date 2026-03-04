Vishay Intertechnology RGB LED in 0404 Package Provides Independent Control of Red, True Green, and Blue Chips for Wide Color Range

MALVERN, Pa., March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new tricolor LED that provides luminous intensity to 252 mcd at 5 mA for RGB displays and backlighting. Featuring common anode and separate cathode connections for the red, true green, and blue LED chips inside its compact 1.0 mm by 1.0 mm by 0.65 mm 0404 surface-mount package, the VLMRGB1500… enables individual control of each chip, making it possible to realize every color within the color room defined by the gamut triangle area inside the CIE 1931 color space through color mixing.

With its wide color range, the Vishay Semiconductors LED released today is ideal for switch illumination, status indicators, and dashboard signal and symbol illumination in micro-mobility, energy storage, and industrial applications; full-color message and video display boards; keyboard illumination in computers; backlighting in consumer devices, home appliances, and telecom equipment; and a wide range of accent and decorative lighting. For these applications, the device utilizes the latest high brightness AllnGaP and InGaN technologies in a package that is 70 % smaller than the PLCC-4.

The VLMRGB1500… provides high reliability over a temperature range from -40 °C to +85 °C, offers a Moisture Sensitivity Level (MSL) of 3, and withstands ESD voltages up to 2 kV for red and 1 kV for blue and green in accordance with JESD22-A114-B. RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green, the device is compatible with IR reflow soldering and categorized per reel for luminous intensity and color. The VLMRGB1500… is fully compatible with competing devices, enabling a direct replacement without requiring modifications to the PCB layout or driving circuitry.

Device Specification Table:

Color Red True green Blue Luminous intensity (mcd) @ I F = 5 mA Min. 26 122 22 Max. 54 252 46 Wavelength (nm) @ I F = 5 mA Min. 615 520 466 Max. 625 530 473 Forward voltage (V) @ I F = 5 mA Min. 1.5 2.0 2.0 Max. 2.15 3.2 3.2 Angle of half intensity (°) ± 60 Technology AllnGaP InGaN InGaN

Samples and production quantities of the new tricolor LED are available now, with lead times of 17 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology

Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Links to product datasheets:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720332249623

Link to product photo:

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?80510 (VLMRGB1500)

For more information please contact:

Vishay Intertechnology

Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400

peter.henrici@vishay.com

or

Redpines

Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com