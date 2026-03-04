Paralympic athlete Tyler Turner stars in the New Docuseries All In, debuting May 14 on AMI-tv and AMI+

TORONTO, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMI is pleased to announce the new docuseries All In is set to launch this spring. Canadian para-snowboarder Tyler Turner, co-captain of Team Canada at the 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Milano Cortina, Italy, stars in All In (8x30), debuting Thursday, May 14, at 8 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv and AMI+.

All In is an immersive and action-driven docuseries that follows Tyler Turner, a Paralympic para-snowboard champion, as he embarks on a transformative journey of self-discovery through sports. In each episode, Tyler is pushed beyond his comfort zone as he seeks out elite athletes excelling in sports unfamiliar to him. With an authentic and honest approach, this documentary series presents a fly-on-the-wall perspective as Tyler adapts, learns and ultimately puts his new skills to the test.

From para climbing and wheelchair rugby to sit skiing and sledge hockey, the series showcases a world-class athlete’s determination to master new skills and connect viewers to adaptive sports.

In the first episode, “Freediving,” Tyler heads to Victoria to learn cold water freediving from instructor Chris Adair, starting with breath control and static apnea, exploring how his adaptive prosthetics can support his progress in the sport. In open water dives off Vancouver Island, Tyler experiences the calm, pressure, and focus the sport demands, culminating in a final meditative descent at East Sooke Park. Tyler learns that freediving is less about depth and more about trust between body, breath, and the individual adaptation that makes these dives possible.

Tyler Turner is a trailblazing Paralympian, adaptive athlete and extreme sports enthusiast; a former skydiving instructor and action sports competitor who lost both of his legs below the knees after a skydiving accident. Channeling his determination into recovery, he pushed the limits of what was possible for an athlete with a limb difference. Tyler not only reclaimed his active lifestyle, but went on to make history in 2022, when he became Canada’s first Paralympic gold medalist in snowboarding at the Beijing Winter Paralympics. In 2023, Tyler competed on the ninth season of The Amazing Race Canada with his girlfriend, where they finished in second place. Beyond his athletic achievements, Tyler is a passionate advocate for adaptive sports and mental health.

All In is directed by Michael Bourquin (Saints and Warriors) and Ben Cox (Tea Creek), produced by Mike Wavrecan (Aitamaako'Tamisskapi Natosi: Before The Sun) and Sam Graham (Miss Persona), and features an exceptional lineup of athletes including PWHL star Ashton Bell; para base jumper and bobsled champion Lonnie Bissonette; Olympic bobsledder Cynthia Appiah; former MLB outfielder Tyson Gillies; multi-sport legend Alana Nichols, the first U.S. female Paralympian to win gold medals in both Summer and Winter Games; Paralympic sprinter Marissa Papaconstantinou; sit skier Jay Rawe; and big-wave surf icon Chuck Patterson.

All In was made possible with the support of Accessible Media Inc., Canada Media Fund, Rogers Series Fund, Creative BC, Film Incentive BC, and the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit.

All In airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv and AMI+ .

Want to learn even more about Tyler and the stars of All In? Check out exclusive content on AMI’s YouTube channel .

About Accessible Media Inc.

AMI is a media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians with disabilities through three broadcast services—AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French—and streaming platform AMI+ . Our vision is to establish AMI as a leader in the offering of accessible content, providing a voice for Canadians with disabilities through authentic storytelling, representation and positive portrayal. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.

