Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Industry Report 2026-2035: A $138.43 Billion Market by 2030 with ExxonMobil, Chevron, BP, Shell, TotalEnergies, Cheniere Energy, QatarEnergy Leading

The global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Market is poised for significant growth by 2026, providing essential insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to understand trends shaping the industry over the next decade. This comprehensive report spans 16 geographies, evaluating the impact of macro factors such as geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, economic fluctuations, and regulatory changes.





The liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure market is experiencing rapid growth, with its market size projected to increase from $74.2 billion in 2025 to $84.8 billion in 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%. This surge is primarily driven by investments in onshore LNG storage facilities, development of liquefaction plants and natural gas processing units, and expansion of pipeline networks.

By 2030, the LNG infrastructure market is expected to reach $138.43 billion, growing at a CAGR of 13%. The forecast period's growth is supported by advancements in floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), expansion of virtual pipeline solutions, rising focus on modular LNG plants, and the integration with renewable energy. Moreover, there is a noticeable trend towards expanding LNG liquefaction capacity, the rise of floating LNG (FLNG) projects, and an increased adoption of small-scale LNG infrastructure. Demand for LNG fuels in transportation and industry further propels this growth.

The demand for electricity generation is a significant factor driving the market. As electronic devices, electric heating systems, and air conditioning become more common, the need for reliable electricity and, consequently, for LNG infrastructure grows. LNG offers flexibility in natural gas trading and pricing, making it a preferred energy source. For instance, the International Energy Agency reported a 2.6% increase in electricity production in the OECD in July 2024 compared to the previous year, highlighting the rising demand for electricity generation.

Key industry players are actively developing and investing in new LNG projects to support market expansion. Projects like Sempra's Port Arthur LNG reflect significant infrastructure enhancements aimed at promoting LNG operations, economic growth, and energy security. Initiated in March 2023, this project features two liquefaction trains and associated facilities designed to produce approximately 13.5 Mtpa of LNG. It incorporates state-of-the-art design enhancements, such as electric drives and renewable power sourcing, to reduce emissions.

In January 2024, Nebula Energy LLC acquired a majority stake in AG&P LNG for $300 million, underscoring its commitment to advancing the deployment of LNG infrastructure for downstream markets. AG&P LNG, based in the UAE, develops and operates LNG terminals, facilitating the efficient distribution of LNG. This strategic acquisition aims to bridge the infrastructure gap and meet increasing demand using proprietary LNG technology.

Major companies in the LNG infrastructure market include ExxonMobil, Chevron, BP, Royal Dutch Shell, TotalEnergies, Cheniere Energy, QatarEnergy, and many others. Asia-Pacific was the largest market in 2025 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region, with significant activity in countries like China, India, and Japan.

Overall, the LNG infrastructure market encompasses revenues from services such as LNG production, transportation, storage, and distribution. The valuation includes the sale of related goods and services. The market is defined by the revenues from these activities, reflecting the economic value generated within this sector.

Production Infrastructure: Liquefaction Plants, Natural Gas Processing, LNG Storage Tanks.

Distribution: Pipeline Networks, Virtual Pipeline Solutions.

End User Industries: Heavy-Duty Vehicles, Electric Power Generation, Marine Transport.

Key Future Trends

Expansion of LNG Liquefaction Capacity

Growth in Floating LNG (FLNG) Projects

Increasing Adoption of Small-Scale LNG Infrastructure

Integration of LNG Supply Chain Optimization Technologies

Rising Demand for LNG Fuels in Transportation and Industry

