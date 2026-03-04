Gate Ventures Announces Strategic Investment in Bitcoin Finance Platform Sats Terminal





SAN FRANCISCO, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sats Terminal, the premier Bitcoin-native financial super-app, today announced a strategic investment from Gate Ventures, the venture capital arm of Gate.com. While the specific funding amount remains undisclosed, this partnership marks a significant milestone in Sats Terminal’s mission to transform Bitcoin from a passive store of value into a productive financial asset.

Gate Ventures noted that the investment is driven by a strong conviction in the shift toward Bitcoin Financing. They identified Sats Terminal’s one-stop financial infrastructure as a critical market opportunity for the next wave of institutional and retail adoption.

Deep Ecosystem Synergy

Beyond capital, this strategic partnership will foster deep integration between Sats Terminal and the Gate ecosystem. The collaboration aims to empower Gate users to leverage their native BTC assets safely and efficiently to access liquidity without leaving the security of the blockchain.

A One-Stop Bitcoin Super-App

Sats Terminal is positioned as a modular financial hub. Through its flagship application and specialized SDKs, it provides users, third-party wallets, and platforms with a seamless suite of trading, lending, and yield-earning services.

The project previously closed a $1.7 million Pre-Seed round led by Coinbase Ventures and Draper Associates, with participation from Yzi Labs in late 2025.

Growth and Product Roadmap

Borrow: Launched in January 2026, Sats Terminal’s flagship product allows users to use native Bitcoin as collateral to access stablecoins across major chains—including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Arbitrum, and Base —all via a non-custodial framework.

The platform’s yield-generating product, , is scheduled for release this month (March 2026). Expansion: The team is currently finalizing integrations with several major wallet providers to further expand the reach of the Bitcoin financial ecosystem.



About Sats Terminal Sats Terminal is a Bitcoin-native financial super-app providing decentralized lending and yield solutions. By bridging native BTC with cross-chain liquidity, Sats Terminal enables holders to put their assets to work without compromising security.

About Gate Ventures Gate Ventures is the venture capital arm of Gate.com, focused on investing in decentralized infrastructure, ecosystems, and applications that will reshape the world in the Web3 era.

