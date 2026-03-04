Gold Ore Mines, Mining or Beneficiating (U.S.) Financial Analysis, Market Size & Benchmarks, and Revenue Forecasts to 2032 with P&L, KPIs, and EBITDA

The U.S. Gold Ore Mining industry presents key opportunities through comprehensive financial data, benchmarks, and historic trends aiding industry analysis, investment, and M&A. The report offers detailed profiling of top companies, enabling in-depth financial insights and benchmarking against industry standards.

The "Gold Ore Mines, Mining or Beneficiating (U.S.) Financial Analysis, Market Size & Benchmarks, and Revenue Forecasts to 2032 with P&L, KPIs, and EBITDA" report from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Findings:

  • Gold Ore Mines, Mining or Beneficiating Industry (U.S.) to reach $16,702,724,066 by 2032.
  • Gold Ore Mines, Mining or Beneficiating Industry (U.S.), including Average EBITDA, Operating Ratios and Sales per Employee.

Core Benefits:

  • Comprehensive overview of an industry financial results, ratios, vital statistics and metrics in one package
  • Complete benchmarking of the industry and its top companies
  • Deep industry and company financials

This Analytics Report Features:

  • Historical data
  • Revenue forecasts, growth rates and CAGR
  • Operating ratios
  • Complete data for benchmarking a company to its industry and to specific leading companies
  • Benchmarking this industry to all U.S. industries
  • Deep profiles and financial histories/operating ratios for up to ten top U.S.-based companies

Designed to benefit:

  • Analysis and Financial Modeling
  • Investment Professionals
  • Lenders
  • M&A Advisors
  • Appraisers
  • Consultants

Key Data:

Industry Summary

  • Revenues historical through 2024
  • Revenues projected through 2032
  • Employee Count 2017-2024
  • Annual Growth Rate 2024
  • CAGR 2017 through 2024
  • CAGR 2025 through 2032
  • Top U.S. Companies

Employment and Establishments

  • Number of Firms 2017-2024
  • Number of Establishments 2017-2024
  • Employees, 2017-2024
  • Average Annual Sales per Firm & per Establishment 2017-2024
  • Sales per Employee Average Annual Operating Ratios
  • Revenue Compared to All Industries
  • Expenses Compared to All Industries
  • Profits & Income Taxes Compared to All Industries

Benchmarks

This Industry Compared to All Industries

  • Comparison of Revenues, Profits and Taxes to All Industries

Industry Results, Publicly-Held Companies (U.S.), Average for all Companies

  • Industry Income Statement, Balance Sheet, Cash Flow Statement, 2017-2024

Top Companies Profiled & Ranked

  • In-Depth Profiles, Financial Reports, Ranks & Executive Lists for Top U.S.-Based Corporations

Top Companies Ranked

  • Market Capitalization
  • Employees
  • Revenue
  • Net Income
  • 3-Year Revenue Growth
  • 3-Year Income Growth
  • Return on Assets
  • Return on Equity
  • Return on Invested Capital

List of Leading (Public and Private) Companies

Comparison of Individual Top Publicly-Held Companies to Industry Averages, 2024

  • Income Statements, Balance Sheets and Cash Flow Stat
  • Companies Profiled: Newmont Corporation, Aura Minerals Inc, Argonaut Gold Inc, Gold Resource Corporation, Idaho Strategic Resources Inc, Ocean Electric Inc, Comstock Inc

