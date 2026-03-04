STG A/S – Annual Report 2025

 | Source: Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

Company Announcement – Euronext Dublin
No. 01/2026

 

Copenhagen, 4 March 2026

STG A/S – Annual Report 2025

On 4 March 2026, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S published its Annual Report 2025 and its consolidated interim report for 1 January – 31 December 2025.

The Annual Report and company announcement of Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S relating to the published reports are available at: https://www.st-group.com/investor/.

For further information, please contact:

Torben Sand, Director of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222, torben.sand@st-group.com.
Eliza Dabbagh, IR & Communications, phone +45 5080 7619, eliza.michael@st-group.com.

Attachments


Attachments

STG Annual Report 2025 STG Group Ireland - Company Announcement no 1 2026
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading