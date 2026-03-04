Lassila & Tikanoja Plc: Share Repurchase 4.3.2026

 | Source: Lassila & Tikanoja Plc Lassila & Tikanoja Plc

Lassila & Tikanoja Plc, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 4 March 2026 at 6.30 PM (EET)
     
     
Lassila & Tikanoja Plc: Share Repurchase 4.3.2026  
     
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange    
     
Trade date          4.3.2026   
Bourse trade        Buy   
Share                 LASTIK   
Amount            12 000Shares  
Average price/ share   7,5828EUR  
Total cost           90 993,60EUR  
     
     
Lassila & Tikanoja Plc now holds a total of 24 000 shares  
including the shares repurchased on 4.3.2026   
     
The share buybacks are executed in compliance with Regulation   
No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council (MAR) Article 5 
and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.  
     
     
On behalf of Lassila & Tikanoja Plc   
     
Nordea Bank Oyj    
     
Sami HuttunenIlari Isomäki   
     
For further information, please contact:   
Hilppa Rautpalo    
Senior Vice President, Legal, HR and EHSQ   
tel. +358 10 636 2810    
     
Lassila & Tikanoja is a leading Nordic circular economy company committed to unleashing
the potential of circularity together with its customers and partners. Our services include
waste management and recycling, hazardous waste and remediation services as well as 
industrial services and water treatment. Our goal is to strengthen an efficient infrastructure
in society and promote the sustainable use of materials by transforming waste streams into
valuable raw materials. L&T employs approximately 2,300 people in Finland and Sweden and
is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.    
     
www.lt.fi/en    


Attachment


Attachments

LASTIK 4.3 trades
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading