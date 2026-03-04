Mariner Expands Service Portfolio, Adds Risk Advisory for Individuals and Businesses with Acquisition of Cowell Insurance Services

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mariner, a national financial services firm, today announced it has acquired Cowell Insurance Services (CIS), an Overland Park, Kan.-based property and casualty (P&C) insurance provider. The transaction adds business and individual risk advisory solutions to Mariner’s service offering, expanding its “One Mariner” ecosystem to better serve clients and attract advisors seeking a more integrated support model.

Founded in 2009 by Lance Cowell, the 18-person team brings decades of experience in commercial and personal property and casualty coverage, underwriting strategy, claims advocacy and risk management. With this acquisition, Mariner strengthens its ability to deliver integrated insurance solutions for businesses and individuals looking to protect both enterprise operations and personal balance sheets.

“As we continue to grow, our focus is on building a firm that can truly meet clients wherever their needs take them,” said Marty Bicknell, President and CEO of Mariner. “Property and casualty is a natural extension of the work we already do—helping those we serve protect what they’ve worked so hard to build.”

The acquisition reflects growing demand for advisory relationships that extend beyond investment management, as clients seek centralized guidance that integrates risk, liquidity and long-term planning. The addition of CIS deepens the alignment between insurance planning and broader advisory strategies, including succession, generational wealth transfer and comprehensive financial planning.

“Cowell Insurance Services has the team to make protection seamless from day one, creating a more coordinated experience for clients while empowering advisors to deepen relationships and deliver greater impact,” Bicknell added.

CIS’ capabilities span commercial insurance program design, excess and surplus placement, risk control and claims advocacy, as well as personal lines coverage including home, auto, umbrella, liability and specialty risks. Together, these services strengthen coverage evaluation, carrier relationships and liability protection aligned with clients’ long-term financial objectives.

“When you build a business committed to putting clients first, you think carefully about its future,” said Lance Cowell, president and CEO of Cowell Insurance Services. “We wanted a partner who shares those values. Joining Mariner allows us to keep doing what we do best while creating new opportunities and reinforcing support for our clients for years to come."

CIS will operate under the Mariner brand upon completion of the deal on March 4, 2026. The firm will continue serving clients with its existing team while leveraging Mariner’s national platform, resources and integrated advisory model. The partnership enhances service delivery for both business and individual clients and supports Mariner’s purpose of positively impacting the lives of many through expanded expertise, deeper collaboration and stronger outcomes. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Mariner

Mariner is a privately held national financial services firm equipped with the experience to meet your modern wealth needs. Our advisors have access to in-house expertise covering everything from tax, estate, trust, and insurance to investment banking and valuation, enabling them to maximize time spent creating unified wealth plans with clients. By opening more windows of wealth, we can create opportunities to positively impact the lives of many. With this purpose, we intend to raise the bar for the entire industry. Founded in 2006 with approximately $300 million in assets under advisement, Mariner affiliates collectively advise on more than $632 billion in assets under advisement as of 12/31/25. Learn more at www.mariner.com.

