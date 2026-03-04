Crypto News: New Crypto Pepeto Announces $7.58M Presale Milestone Following Dogecoin Path and Bull Run Starts Soon

Dubai, UAE, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







New crypto Pepeto pushed through $7.58 million raised after its latest allocation cleared faster than any stage before it, and the team confirmed all exchange tools are approaching final testing ahead of a Binance listing when launch goes live. Across crypto news this week analyst Jesse Eckel showed data that the next bull run could ignite within weeks, and experienced traders are drawing direct comparisons between the new cryptoPepeto and the earliest days of Dogecoin while Elon Musk speculation builds faster than the project can address.

Crypto News: Pepeto Aims To Follow Dogecoin Success While Bull Run Indicators Turn Green While

Every major crypto bull run in the past decade followed the same script where markets sell off hard enough to flush out short term holders, panic takes over, and then the recovery arrives so fast that anyone still deciding watches the best entry vanish. Bitcoin pumping past $71,000 this week after crashing below $63,000 days ago fits that pattern, and as CryptoNews.net reported, Eckel's research shows business cycle indicators crossing into expansion territory for the first time since 2022 under conditions that lined up before every previous rally.

While Marketplace covered, Glauber Contessoto put $250,000 into Dogecoin at 4.5 cents and watched that position grow past $3 million after a single Elon Musk tweet sent the token on a run that caught the entire market off guard, proving that the people who build real wealth in crypto are always the ones who buy before the crowd arrives. Pepeto sits in that same window right now except it carries something Dogecoin never offered, because meme coin energy and real institutional capital are converging on the same project at the same time.

Everything built around Pepeto's identity as the god of frogs echoes the viral mechanics that turned Dogecoin into a household name, and growing Elon Musk speculation only adds fuel while large wallet addresses keep accumulating because the platform solves problems that will create buying pressure from launch day.

Pepeto News: Smart Capital Sees a New Crypto Built to Keep Climbing Long After the Hype Settles

Pepeto targets the exact pain points that drain money from crypto traders daily, and understanding that distinction is what separates investors who catch the first wave from everyone chasing it later at a higher price. Anyone trading across multiple blockchains pays gas fees that chip away at every position, faces liquidity scattered across platforms that do not communicate, and deals with moving tokens between networks never designed to work together. Pepeto wipes out all of those problems by delivering a complete trading ecosystem where all cryptocurrencies trade on one secure platform with costs so low they barely register, instant cross chain transfers through a bridge connecting Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, and zero tax swaps so traders never lose value moving between networks. A dedicated listing exchange gives new tokens a proper launch environment, turning the same traders on the platform into the earliest buyers when fresh projects go live.

That combination is exactly what experienced investors look for during bull run setups, a token where real utility creates organic buying pressure that does not depend on hype to survive past the first month. The meme energy will send the price surging after launch because viral culture is still the fastest way any crypto project reaches millions of new buyers, but once that first wave of excitement settles the working platform underneath sustains real volume because traders need what Pepeto built for their daily activity. SolidProof and Coinsult have both confirmed the security of every smart contract through independent audits, and 200% APY staking grows every holder's position daily.

Pepeto Announces Launch Drawing Closer

Every cycle proves the same lesson where real crypto wealth belongs to the people who were already in position when the rest of the market finally noticed, and meme tokens built on nothing but hype collapse the moment excitement fades, but Pepeto removed that risk by building working infrastructure that keeps demand growing long after listing while 200% APY staking compounds in every holder's wallet daily.

Elon Musk rumors are spreading through the exact same crypto news channels that front ran every major Dogecoin pump, and one post from him could turn this presale into a global headline before the next stage even opens. Visit the Pepeto official website and lock in your presale position before the entry you see right now disappears forever.

