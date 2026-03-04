Vereigen Media Joins B2B Marketing Exchange 2026 as Sponsor, Connecting with the World’s Most Forward-Thinking Marketers

AUSTIN, Texas, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vereigen Media, a global B2B demand generation company recognized for its privacy-first, human-verified engagement model, has announced its official sponsorship of B2B Marketing Exchange 2026. The even brings together some of the world’s most forward-thinking marketers and will take place March 9-11, 2026, at the Omni La Costa Resort in Carlsbad, California.

As one of the most influential gatherings, hosted by Demand Gen Report and powered by Advertising Week, B2BMX 2026 is set to gather more than 1000 senior-level marketers, demand generation leaders, and revenue strategists for three days of actionable learning, innovation, and peer collaboration. Vereigen Media’s sponsorship of the event underscores its continued investment in helping modern marketing teams move beyond outdated lead organization practices with its verified, privacy-compliant engagement that connects brands with real decision-makers.

As B2B organizations navigate growing pressure around data quality, compliance, and measurable impact. Vereigen Media’s sponsorship is set to provide a timely platform for the company’s conversations around trust-driven marketing to advance smarter, privacy-compliant engagement strategies in an AI-accelerated world.





“At a time where AI can automate nearly everything, trust remains the one thing that cannot be outsourced. Our sponsorship at B2BMX 2026 reflects our commitment to help brands build meaningful relationships with buyers through verified engagement, first-party data, and responsible demand generation practices. The event provides opportunity to collaborate with forward-thinking marketing leaders who are ready to elevate how engagement is measured and delivered.”

- Ameya Pawar, Co-Founder & COO at Vereigen Media.

Connecting With Forward-Thinking Marketing Leaders

The B2B Marketing Exchange event has long been recognized as a premier gathering for marketing professionals around the world seeking actionable strategies to address evolving industry challenges, from AI adoption and go-to-market (GTM) alignment to attribution, personalization, and leadership in modern marketing organizations.

This year’s conference features keynote speakers from across the marketing and technology ecosystem, including Benedict Evans, Ashley Faus of Atlassian, Elfried Samba of Butterfly Effect, and Dane Vahey, Head of B2B Marketing at OpenAI.

Across more than 50 education sessions and seven focused content tracks, including AI, GTM strategy, content storytelling, customer experience, and marketing measurement, attendees will gain practical insights that support smarter revenue strategies for 2026 and beyond.

For Vereigen Media, the B2BMX event represents an opportunity to engage directly with the forward-thinking marketing leaders and the ones who are navigating the growing complexity of audience targeting, compliance, and measurable engagement.

Experience the Vereigen Media Booth

Attendees visiting Booth 309 will experience a relaxed beach-inspired environment designed to reflect Vereigen Media’s belief that modern demand generation should feel natural, transparent, and human-centered.

Visitors will have a walkthrough of Vereigen Media’s Verified Engagement user journey, demonstrating how modern B2B demand generation can be driven by validated buyer interest rather than guesswork.

The walkthrough will highlight for attendees how Vereigen Media combines:



110+ million continuously validated first-party contacts

Verified Content Engagement (VCE) that confirms real audience interest

that confirms real audience interest Human verification by 200+ data specialists

Zero outsourcing and strict privacy compliance

VM Engage display intelligence for targeted digital outreach





This approach helps organizations move beyond outdated data sourcing practices and instead focus on building meaningful connections with buyers who have genuinely opted in and engaged.

“Modern B2B buyers expect relevance, accuracy, and real proof that their leads actually engaged. At B2BMX, we’re looking forward to connecting with revenue leaders who are done chasing surface-level metrics and ready to prioritize compliant, human-verified conversations. When engagement is validated and built on consent, performance naturally follows.”

- Charlotte Graham, VP, Revenue Operations & Marketing, at Vereigen Media.

Driving Trust in Modern Demand Generation

As privacy regulations continue to evolve across the global B2B era, reliance on third-party data has rapidly declined, where marketing leaders are reevaluating how they build and activate their outreach strategies. Many organizations are now expecting accuracy and compliance required in today’s environment.

Vereigen Media addresses these challenges by focusing exclusively on first-party data and verified engagement, ensuring that every interaction is based on genuine buyer interest and consent-driven engagement

Meet Vereigen Media at B2BMX 2026

Attendees of B2BMX 2026 are invited by Vereigen Media to visit Booth 309 and explore its approach to modern demand generation. Through interactive discussions and guided walkthroughs at the beach-themed booth, attendees can meet the Vereigen Media team and discover how brands can build trusted connections with the right buyers, moving beyond vanity metrics focusing on meaningful, human-centered interactions. Because in modern B2B marketing, success isn’t about collecting more contacts; it’s about building trusted audience relationships through real engagement with real people.

About Vereigen Media

Vereigen Media, a U.S.-based B2B demand generation company dedicated to help organization connect with verified decision-makers through privacy-compliant, first-party data, and a human-verified engagement solution. With a team of 300 professionals and access to 110+ million continuously validated first-party data, Vereigen Media supports 100 of the leading B2B brands across Technology, Media, SaaS, IT, Finance, Cybersecurity, and other sectors. Vereigen Media is redefining demand generation approach through its proven solutions like Verified Content Engagement (VCE), VM Engage, Event Registration, and advanced ABM programs to achieve measurable growth.

Leads. Done Right.

Manraj Singh - Marketing Manager

Vereigen Media LLC

Email: marketing@vereigenmedia.com

Phone: +1 512-240-2212 (US)

