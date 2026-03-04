Suffolk Inks Enterprise Agreement with Trunk Tools, Cementing AI Partnership

Boston, MA, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suffolk , one of the most innovative construction enterprises in the country, has selected Trunk Tools as an enterprise AI partner — deploying the platform and agents across more than 1,500+ field users nationwide .

For both companies, this agreement is less a starting line than a milestone: the result of a relationship years in the making, and a shared conviction that AI belongs at the center of how leading contractors operate.

From Accelerator to Enterprise Partner

The story starts in 2023, when Trunk Tools was selected for BOOST — Suffolk Technologies' flagship accelerator program and the #1-ranked AEC accelerator in the industry. Designed to connect high-growth construction tech startups with the real-world access and validation needed to scale, BOOST put Trunk Tools in front of the people who build for a living — and proved the technology could solve problems that field teams face every day.

Suffolk's operating teams took notice. The company brought Trunk Tools on as a customer that same year, followed by a structured pilot and then scaled adoption across active jobsites. Now: an enterprise agreement that extends Trunk Tools across multiple regions and sectors. What began in an accelerator cohort has become a significant commitment in the continued investment in the future of AI in construction.

Choosing the Right AI Partner

Suffolk has been intentional about how it adopts technology — focused not on chasing innovation for its own sake, but on identifying where AI can tangibly change how teams operate in the field. The problem it needed to solve was clear: as projects grow in scale and complexity, the volume of documentation teams must manage — drawings, RFIs, submittals, bulletins, contracts — has outpaced the teams responsible for navigating it.

Trunk Tools addresses this directly. Rather than spending hours manually searching for answers buried across thousands of pages of project documents, Suffolk teams can now instantly surface RFI histories, review submittals, analyze bulletin and drawing revisions, clarify scope, and get critical information in the field — in seconds. The result is less time chasing paperwork and more time focused on building.

This commitment to innovation is rooted in a long-term strategic vision. "Ten years ago, we made a bold decision to invest heavily in technology and data because we believed it would transform how we build. Today, that foundation allows Suffolk to harness AI to solve real challenges on our jobsites, improving safety, reducing risk and delivering greater value to our clients," said John Fish, Suffolk Chairman and CEO. "Our long-term vision is now driving real-world results."

Proven in the Field

The confidence behind this agreement is grounded in what Suffolk teams have already experienced. Field leaders across active projects have seen firsthand how quickly Trunk Tools changes the pace and quality of daily work — getting answers that once required hours of digging, and redirecting that time to the real challenges on the jobsite.

"Generative and agentic AI can radically simplify the way our teams interact with the increasingly complex document management aspect of construction management, allowing them to refocus their time on building," said Jit Kee Chin, Chief Technology Officer at Suffolk. "Partnering with Trunk Tools allows us to accelerate this journey."

The impact compounds across a team. As Senior Project Manager Chris Force put it: "The collection of those small time savings... probably saves days or weeks — and that's just one person. Apply that to a 20-person team and you're saving man-months of time. That's time now spent in the field dealing with real problems." Project Manager Vanessa Kennedy framed it simply: "It's not making us dumber — it's just helping us with the busy work so that we can focus more on resolving the other issues."

On the ground, the reaction has been equally clear. After putting the platform to use on-site, Superintendent Andrew Bared said it best: "Why isn't every job using this?"

A Partnership Built to Scale

For Trunk Tools, this enterprise agreement with Suffolk represents a defining moment in its mission to let builders build. "This partnership proves that AI is delivering real, measurable value on construction jobsites — not as an experiment, but as an essential part of how leading contractors operate," said Dr. Sarah Buchner, Founder and CEO of Trunk Tools . "Suffolk's commitment to operational excellence and innovation aligns perfectly with our mission to empower field teams with cutting-edge technology that streamlines workflows and drives efficiency. We're just getting started."

Trunk Tools continues to expand its suite of AI agents purpose-built for construction — helping teams turn complexity into clarity. For Suffolk, committing to this rollout isn't the conclusion of an evaluation. It's the foundation for embedding AI into how they build.

Attachments