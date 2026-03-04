Crypto Street Launches Crypto Prop Firm, Giving Traders Access to Funded Crypto Accounts

MIAMI, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto Street announced today the official launch of its crypto prop firm - a fully dedicated proprietary trading program offering funded accounts of up to $200,000 to qualified crypto traders worldwide.

Traders who pass the firm's structured evaluation gain access to funded accounts, keep up to 90% of their profits, and trade without putting personal capital at risk. The program is built exclusively for cryptocurrency markets, with rules, structures, and infrastructure designed around the realities of 24/7 digital asset trading.

"Crypto traders have been underserved by prop firms built for forex and equities," said Alex Numeris, Founder of Crypto Street. "We're building the best crypto prop firm from the ground up - one built specifically for native crypto traders who want to leverage the market volatility."

Full program details, account tiers, evaluation rules, and profit splits are available on the Crypto Street crypto prop firm page.

About Crypto Street

Crypto Street is an all-in-one ecosystem powering the crypto economy - combining market media, data, and now proprietary trading infrastructure for the professional digital asset investors.

