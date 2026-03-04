Deadline Alert: China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEUF) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcoming March 31, 2026 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (“CLEU” or the “Company”) (OTC: CLEUF) securities between January 22, 2025 and January 30, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR CLEUF INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On January 29, 2025, CLEU filed a Change in Shares Outstanding form with NASDAQ, reporting 240,000,000 previously undisclosed Exchanged Shares. This caused CLEU’s stock price to plunge from a closing price of $7.75 the previous day to $0.148 per share, a 98.1% loss.

Investors soon learned that certain financial advisors in WhatsApp groups were, in reality, criminal scammers, and that the information they had been provided regarding the Company was false, misleading, and unreliable.

In June 2025, CLEU was delisted by NASDAQ.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) CLEU shares were subject to a pump-and-dump scam; (2) the December 2024 Issuance and the Warrant Exchange Agreement were non-bona fide transactions designed to put CLEU shares in the hands of the Cedric Indictees and their co-conspirators for use in that scam; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired CLEU securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than March 31, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.