DEADLINE ALERT for VRNS, ARDT, CRWV, BBWI: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Class Actions

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS)

Class Period: February 4, 2025 – October 28, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 9, 2026

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Varonis was ill-equipped to continue its ARR growth trajectory without maintaining a significantly high rate of quarterly conversions; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Ardent Health, Inc. (NYSE: ARDT)

Class Period: July 18, 2024 – November 12, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 9, 2026

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Ardent did not primarily rely on “detailed reviews of historical collections” in determining collectability of accounts receivable nor did “management determine . . . [when an] account is uncollectible.”; (2) the Company’s accounts receivable framework “utilized a 180-day cliff at which time an account became fully reserved,” which allowed Ardent to report higher amounts of accounts receivable during the Class Period, and delay recognizing losses on uncollectable accounts; (3) Ardent did not maintain professional malpractice liability insurance in amounts “sufficient to cover claims arising out of [its] operations”; (4) Ardent’s professional liability reserves were insufficient to cover “significant social inflationary pressure in medical malpractice cases the past several years,” which had been an “increasing dynamic year-over-year” in the Company’s New Mexico market; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWV)

Class Period: March 28, 2025 – December 15, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 13, 2026

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants had overstated CoreWeave's ability to meet customer demand for its service; (2) Defendants materially understated the scope and severity of the risk that CoreWeave's reliance on a single third-party data center supplier presented for CoreWeave's ability to meet customer demand for its services; (3) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's revenue; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE: BBWI )

Class Period: June 4, 2024 – November 19, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 16, 2026

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) the Company’s strategy of pursuing “adjacencies, collaborations and promotions” was not growing the customer base and/or delivering the level of growth in net sales touted; (2) as the Company’s strategy of “adjacencies, collaborations and promotions” faltered, the Company relied on brand collaborations “to carry quarters” and obfuscate otherwise weak underlying financial results; (3) as a result, the Company was unlikely to meet its own previously issued financial guidance; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

