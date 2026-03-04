Deadline Alert: Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcoming April 7, 2026 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Inovio” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INO) securities between October 10, 2023 and December 26, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR INOVIO INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On August 8, 2024, after market hours, Inovio released its second quarter 2024 financial results, revealing that it expected to submit the Biologics License Application (“BLA”) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for its recurrent respiratory papillomatosis (“RPR”) treatment, INO-3107, in mid-2025, despite previous claims of a mid-2024 submission, due to a “manufacturing issue” with a component of the Company’s proprietary investigational medical device, CELLECTRA.

On this news, Inovio’s stock price fell $0.27, or 3.1%, to close at $8.44 per share on August 9, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on December 29, 2025, Inovio disclosed that the FDA had accepted the INO-3107 BLA on a standard review timeline rather than the accelerated review timeline that the Company touted the prospects of. The Company further stated that it did not plan to seek approval under the standard review timeline and planned to request a meeting with the FDA to discuss pursuing accelerated approval.

On this news, Inovio’s stock price fell $0.56, or 24.45%, to close at $1.73 per share on December 29, 2025, thereby injuring investors further.



What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) manufacturing for Inovio's CELLECTRA device was deficient; (2) accordingly, Inovio was unlikely to submit the INO-3107 BLA to the FDA by the second half of 2024; (3) Inovio had insufficient information to justify the INO-3107 BLA's eligibility for FDA accelerated approval or priority review; (4) accordingly, INO-3107's overall regulatory and commercial prospects were overstated; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Inovio securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than April 7, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles Linehan

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: www.glancylaw.com.