Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Investors to Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

NEW YORK, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC; APE) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired AMC Preferred Equity Units (“APEs”) between August 18, 2022, and November 1, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), including those who held APEs immediately prior to the conversion of APEs to common stock on August 25, 2023 and were thereby excluded from receiving the Special Dividend issued to common shareholders on August 28, 2023. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/AMC.

AMC Case Details

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the statements were materially false and misleading because the rights of APE holders were in fact constrained by the Certificate of Designations (“COD”) for AMC's preferred stock, which contained a highly-technical loophole allowing AMC to exclude APE holders from distributions occurring after conversion to common stock. The Complaint continues to allege that this loophole was subtle, non-obvious, and undisclosed in the FAQ or other public investor communications.

What's Next for AMC Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/AMC. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911 . If you suffered a loss in AMC you have until April 20, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to AMC Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

