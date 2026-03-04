SCTE TechExpo26 Unites Content and Connectivity: AMC Networks Joins Charter as First-Ever Programmer Co-Host

New Leadership to Bring “Network (R)evolution” to Atlanta; Call for Content Now Open

SCTE TechExpo26 is Scheduled for September 29–October 1 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta

ATLANTA, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCTE, the leader in broadband telecommunications, has opened its call for content for its TechExpo26 and marked a historic milestone: for the first time, a programmer will co-host the event. AMC Networks will join Charter Communications to help shape one of North America’s largest broadband conferences, taking place September 29–October 1 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

This milestone reflects the industry's ongoing convergence, as operators and media providers increasingly align network innovation with viewer experiences. Under the theme “Network (R)evolution: Convergence Powered. Experience Perfected.,” the event will convene global leaders across broadband, mobile, streaming, policy and technology to explore how intelligent networks are reshaping service delivery and customer experience.

“As broadband, mobile, Wi-Fi and edge networks continue to converge, streaming is no longer just an application. It’s influencing how networks are built and how experiences reach consumers,” said Maria Popo, President and CEO, SCTE. “With AMC Networks making history as our first-ever programmer co-host, SCTE TechExpo is bringing the full ecosystem together in Atlanta to define what comes next for our industry.”

What’s on the Agenda?

SCTE TechExpo will examine how converged architecture enables new service models while supporting high-performance streaming, low-latency applications and AI-driven optimization. This focus aligns with SCTE’s recent SCTE 301 video streaming standard and its deepening collaboration with the Streaming Video Technology Alliance (SVTA).

The 2026 program is organized into dynamic tracks, including:

Multi-Access Convergence: Integrating DOCSIS® Technology, Fiber, 5G and Wi-Fi into unified architectures

Integrating DOCSIS® Technology, Fiber, 5G and Wi-Fi into unified architectures The Experience Era for Consumers: Shifting from speed-based Service Level Agreements to experience-based key performance indicators

Shifting from speed-based Service Level Agreements to experience-based key performance indicators AI Infrastructure & Autonomous Networks: Building AI-ready hardware and self-healing systems

Building AI-ready hardware and self-healing systems New Growth Opportunities: Exploring monetization of NaaS, AI-driven services and fixed-mobile bundles

Exploring monetization of NaaS, AI-driven services and fixed-mobile bundles Operations, Planning & Construction: Accelerating builds with digital twins and geospatial AI

Accelerating builds with digital twins and geospatial AI Streaming: Addressing AI-driven personalization and edge delivery models





All-New Interactive Experiences

Attendees will experience new ways to connect, including:

Meetups: 45-minute, slide-free conversations for peer learning

45-minute, slide-free conversations for peer learning Focus Forums: Deep dive sessions centered on specific industry topics

Deep dive sessions centered on specific industry topics Connectivity Café: A dedicated networking space, offering complimentary barista coffee

A dedicated networking space, offering complimentary barista coffee Bootcamps: A half-day, hands-on training will deliver learning in high-demand areas such as DOCSIS 4.0 technology and fiber splicing





Call for Content

SCTE invites operators, programmers, vendors and innovators to submit technical papers, innovative solutions and discussion topics from now through April 3, 2026. The committee seeks fresh ideas and real-world success stories that challenge the status quo.

To apply and view the full list of topics, visit https://techexpo.scte.org/call-for-content-2026/

About SCTE TechExpo26

For over 40 years, the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE), a subsidiary of CableLabs, has united industry professionals to connect, collaborate and drive innovation. As the leading hub for thought leadership, groundbreaking technology and strategic dealmaking, SCTE continues to shape the future of broadband telecommunications.

SCTE TechExpo26 will take place September 29 – October 1, 2026, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, bringing together global industry leaders to explore cutting-edge technologies defining the future of connectivity. Cohosted by AMC Networks and Charter Communications, TechExpo26 will showcase the latest advancements and transformative innovations in broadband. Learn more at techexpo.scte.org.

For more information, contact:

Robert Brownlie

Bob Gold & Associates

310-320-2010

techexpo@bobgoldpr.com