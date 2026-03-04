Querencia Leadership, Inc. Announces Release of "The Antifragile Boy" by Award-Winning Social Entrepreneur Hans E. Hageman, Introducing a Framework to Strengthen Boys Through Challenge

Tutwiler, MS, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Querencia Leadership, Inc. today announced the release of The Antifragile Boy: Raising Boys Who Get Stronger Through Challenge, a new book by founder Hans E. Hageman that introduces a structured developmental framework designed to help parents and educators respond to rising concerns around boys’ academic underperformance and mental health outcomes. Drawing on three decades of youth development experience, the book presents a practical model for cultivating resilience, emotional intelligence, and purpose in boys ages 8 to 18.

Amid a growing crisis in male academic achievement and mental health, award-winning social entrepreneur and veteran youth educator Hans Hageman today announced the release of his new book, The Antifragile Boy: Raising Boys Who Get Stronger Through Challenge. Published by Querencia Leadership Inc., the book provides a powerful new roadmap for parents, educators, and mentors seeking to guide boys toward a healthy, robust manhood.

The Antifragile Boy directly confronts the failures of modern boyhood development, arguing that current approaches produce either emotionally stunted "tough guys" or overly sensitive boys who crumble under pressure. Hageman offers a transformative third path: antifragility. Drawing on Nassim Taleb's concept, the book teaches adults how to raise boys who not only survive adversity but also use it as fuel for growth.

"I'm after something more ambitious: raising boys who don't just survive difficulty—they use it as fuel for growth," Hageman writes. "Boys who seek out appropriate challenges because they know that's where real development happens. They're not weak; they're undertrained in the exact capacities they need most."

The book's core is the Three Archetypes Framework, a model for integrated development that balances the Warrior (courage, discipline), the Healer (emotional intelligence, empathy), and the Architect (vision, purpose, systems thinking). Hageman provides age-specific guidance for implementing this framework for boys aged 8-12, 13-15, and 16-18, offering practical tools for building everything from emotional literacy to leadership skills.

Hageman sounds the alarm on a quantifiable crisis, citing stark statistics in the book:

Boys are 50% less likely than girls to meet basic proficiency standards in school.



The male suicide rate is 3.5 times higher than the female rate, and it is the second leading cause of death for boys aged 10-14.



Male college enrollment has dropped to 44% nationally, with men being 30% more likely to drop out than women.

The Antifragile Boy is a timely and essential resource, born from Hageman's 30 years of experience working with youth in settings ranging from elite private schools to maximum-security juvenile facilities.

Hans E. Hageman, founder of Querencia Leadership Inc., Robin Hood Foundation Heroes Award winner, Yass Prize semifinalist, and author of "The Antifragile Boy."

