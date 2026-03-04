Lochem, 4 March 2026

ForFarmers publishes agenda 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

ForFarmers N.V. ('ForFarmers') publishes the agenda for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) today. This will take place on Thursday 16 April 2026 at 10:00 a.m. at Café-Restaurant-Zalencentrum “Witkamp”, Dorpsstraat 8, 7245 AK Laren (Gelderland). The convocation notice and the agenda with explanatory notes for this meeting are available on ForFarmers’ website (www.forfarmersgroup.eu) under Investors / Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.





Nominations and (re)appointments of Executive board member and Supervisory Board members

The Supervisory Board ('SB') of ForFarmers submits binding nominations at the AGM on 16 April 2026 for (i) the reappointment of Mr Pieter Wolleswinkel as executive board member (CEO) of ForFarmers, (ii) the reappointment of Ms Marijke Folkers-in ‘t Hout and Mr Roger Gerritzen as members of the SB, and (iii) the appointment of Mr Walter Gerritsen and Ms Elma Vroege as members of the SB.

The appointments of the new members of the SB will fill the vacancies arising from the resignation of Mr Erwin Wunnekink on 1 November 2025 and the end of Mr Vincent Hulshof’s term at the end of the AGM on 16 April 2026.

Walter Gerritsen (1971) has been a Board member of Coöperatie FromFarmers U.A. ('Coöperatie') since 1 January 2023 and has held the position of chairman. In view of his appointment to the SB, the role of chairman of the Coöperatie will be assumed by another board member of the Coöperatie. In addition, Mr Gerritsen runs a youngstock rearing farm and has previously held relevant administrative positions within agricultural and social organisations, such as that of alderman of the municipality of Montferland.

Elma Vroege (1990) has been a Board member of Coöperatie FromFarmers U.A. since 17 April 2025. She runs a mixed family business in agriculture and is actively involved in agricultural development, innovation and sectoral advocacy, including as treasurer of the local LTO. As a Board member of the Coöperatie, she focuses on representing member interests and contributes valuable knowledge in the field of sustainable energy and business optimisation, supported by her experience as an agricultural entrepreneur.

With their knowledge and experience, Walter Gerritsen and Elma Vroege can make a strong contribution as members of the Supervisory Board to the further implementation of ForFarmers’ strategy and mission.

Strategic transaction – ForFarmers Polska

On 12 February 2026, ForFarmers announced that it had entered into an agreement for a strategic transaction in Poland consisting of the merger of ForFarmers' current Polish feed activities under the name Tasomix with the poultry, slaughterhouse and processing activities of KPS Food Group in a new joint venture. This strengthens ForFarmers' position in the Polish market, an important growth region within Europe. It also represents a further step in chain integration.

As announced, this transaction is subject to approval by the Polish competition authority and ForFarmers' shareholders. This transaction will be submitted to the shareholders for approval at the AGM on 16 April 2026.

Note for editors:

ForFarmers, Ilse Niehof-Duivelshof, +31 (0) 573 288800

Company profile

ForFarmers N.V. (‘ForFarmers’) is a company offering complete feed solutions for (organic) livestock farming. With its mission statement “For the Future of Farming”, ForFarmers is committed to future-proof farming and making the agricultural sector even more sustainable. Our goal is clear: to contribute to good returns and a robust long-term earnings model. How? By leading the way with knowledge, advice, support and products on farm. Close to the farmers, solution-oriented and with an open mind to the future. The result: a contribution to affordable and sustainable food, For the Future of Farming.

With annual sales of over 10 million tonnes of animal feed, ForFarmers is a leading player in Europe. The company has production operations in the Netherlands (head office), Germany, Poland and the UK and exports to various countries within and outside Europe. ForFarmers has around 3,000 employees. ForFarmers N.V. is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

ForFarmers N.V. - Postbus 91 - 7240 AB Lochem

T: +31 (0)573 28 88 00 - info@forfarmers.eu, www.forfarmersgroup.eu