Paralyzed Veterans of America Kicks Off 80 Years of Impact & Influence in Discussion with YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) is marking 80 years of advocacy, innovation, and impact with the launch of Power of PVA, a six-month national public awareness campaign highlighting the organization’s enduring role in advancing independence, accessibility, and quality of life for veterans living with spinal cord injuries and diseases, including MS and ALS, as well as millions of people with disabilities worldwide.

A nationwide media tour was conducted featuring U.S. Marine Corps veteran and PVA member Jesse Lind, offering a powerful example of how PVA’s programs and advocacy help veterans navigate life after catastrophic injury and build meaningful paths forward.

Founded in 1946 by service members returning home from World War II with spinal cord injuries, PVA was created to confront barriers to accessible living, healthcare, and opportunity. Over the past eight decades, the member-led organization has helped reshape what recovery, independence, and community support look like for paralyzed veterans and the broader disability community, serving veterans, families, and caregivers across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico through 73 offices and 33 chapters nationwide.

Throughout its history, PVA has played a pivotal role in advancing disability civil rights across the United States. The organization helped secure passage of landmark legislation, like the Americans with Disabilities Act; pioneered wheelchair basketball; authored national accessible design standards used in public spaces and landmarks around the world; and invested millions of dollars in spinal cord injury research aimed at improving care, advancing treatments, and finding a cure for paralysis.

As part of the anniversary celebration, PVA is debuting a new public service announcement, Power of PVA, featuring real veterans and PVA members whose lives reflect the organization’s far-reaching impact. The PSA showcases how PVA support extends into everyday life — from accessible home design and adaptive vehicles to career opportunities, healthcare advocacy, and adaptive sports programs that foster confidence, independence, and community connection.

The Power of PVA campaign will run through August 2026 and includes national outreach, community engagement efforts, and digital storytelling encouraging members and supporters to share PVA’s important work and PSAs, as well as join the conversation online using #PowerOfPVA. The campaign underscores how lived experience continues to guide PVA’s work, from bedside support and fitness and wellness programs to policy advocacy on Capitol Hill, ensuring veterans with spinal cord injuries and diseases, as well as all people living with disabilities have access to equitable care and fully accessible communities.

