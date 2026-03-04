Diversified Energy TR-1

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

US25520W1071

Issuer Name

Diversified Energy Company

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Barclays PLC

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

02-Mar-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

04-Mar-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligatio

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 2.460000 2.800000 5.260000 4036749 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000





8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BQHP5P93 1886282 2.460000

Sub Total 8.A 1886282 2.460000%







8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Right to Recall n/a n/a 1396705 1.820000 Sub Total 8.B1 1396705 1.820000%







8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights CFD n/a n/a Cash 52508 0.070000 Equity Swap 16/08/2027 - 24/11/2027 n/a Cash 31591 0.040000 Portfolio Swap 24/03/2026 - 04/08/2031 n/a Cash 669663 0.870000 Sub Total 8.B2 753762 0.980000%





9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Barclays PLC Barclays Bank PLC Barclays PLC Barclays Capital Inc. Barclays PLC Barclays Capital Securities Limited





10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Full chain of controlled undertaking:

Barclays PLC

Barclays Bank PLC (100%)

Barclays Capital Securities Limited (100%)

Barclays PLC

Barclays Bank PLC (100%)

Barclays US Holdings Limited (100%)

Barclays US LLC (100%)

Barclays Group US Inc. (100%)

Barclays Capital Inc. (100%)



Trading book exemption no longer applies

12. Date of Completion

04-Mar-2026

13. Place Of Completion

London