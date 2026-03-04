Koç University Hospital, a Koç Healthcare Institution, is Named Türkiye’s Top Hospital and Ranked Among the Newsweek–Statista World’s Best Hospitals 2026

ISTANBUL, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koç University Hospital a leading institution of Koç Healthcare has set the national benchmark for excellence in healthcare. In the recently announced 2026 edition of Newsweek’s “World’s Best Hospitals” list, compiled in partnership with global research firm Statista, Koç University Hospital is ranked No. 1 in Türkiye, earning a score of 91.80 %. This independent evaluation, conducted by Statista’s team of impartial health-sector experts, also places Koç University Hospital among the world’s top 250 hospitals, reflecting its rising global standing and commitment to advanced, patient‑centered medical excellence.



This year’s assessment, now in its eighth edition, evaluated more than 2,500 hospitals across 32 countries. Türkiye and the Philippines were included in the ranking for the first time in 2026. The methodology uses a multi‑layered methodology that includes recommendations from doctors and hospital executives, publicly available hospital-quality metrics, patient experience surveys, and Statista’s Patient-Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs) Implementation Survey. Greater weight was given to hospital-quality metrics this year, and expanded accreditation, safety and patient-experience data were incorporated.

“Excellence is the result of trust and innovation”

Commenting on the achievement, Erhan Bulutcu, MD, CEO of Koç Healthcare Group, stated:

“Being recognized as Türkiye’s leading hospital is a testament to our unwavering commitment to clinical excellence, patient safety and innovation. Koç University Hospital features the most comprehensive hospital‑integrated training areas, clinical research units and translational medicine laboratories in the country. Our team leverages the latest evidence-based practices and cutting-edge technologies to deliver world-class care to tens of thousands of patients. This recognition from Newsweek and Statista underscores our role as a trusted partner in health and motivates us to continue investing in research, technology and people.”



A national and international benchmark

As a Koç Healthcare institution, Koç University Hospital integrates advanced medical technologies with academic excellence, serving as a regional reference center in oncology, organ transplantation, cardiovascular medicine and robotic surgery.

By embedding PROMs into its clinical pathways, the hospital ensures that patient‑reported outcomes directly influence medical decision‑making. Its adoption of AI‑enhanced diagnostics, robotic surgical platforms and personalized treatment models continues to set new standards for healthcare delivery across the region.



About Koç Healthcare



Koç Healthcare is one of Türkiye’s leading integrated healthcare systems, bringing together internationally accredited hospitals, clinical research units, translational medicine centers and advanced education platforms. With a mission grounded in scientific excellence and patient‑centered value, the organization continues to expand its role as a regional leader in innovation‑driven healthcare.

