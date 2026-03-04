Krumm Exteriors Announces Participation in Hometown Home Solutions Expo

NEW RICHMOND, WI, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEW RICHMOND, WI - March 04, 2026 - -

Krumm Exteriors has announced its participation in the upcoming Hometown Home Solutions Expo, scheduled for April 16, 2026. The event provides an opportunity for homeowners and business owners to explore innovations in exteriors, interiors, outdoor spaces, services, and home technology. As a longstanding provider of exterior remodeling services, the company aims to highlight its certified expertise in roofing, siding, windows, gutters, and decks.

Established in 1997, Krumm Exteriors has built a reputation for delivering high-quality installations and repairs across Wisconsin and Minnesota. The company holds several industry certifications that underscore its commitment to excellence. These include CertainTeed ShingleMaster Certified Contractor status for roofing, Andersen Certified Contractor for windows, and LP SmartSide Expert Preferred Contractor for siding. Such credentials ensure that projects meet rigorous standards for durability and performance.

At the expo, attendees can learn about the company's comprehensive services tailored to both residential and commercial properties. Roofing options range from asphalt shingles to metal systems, designed to withstand regional weather conditions. Gutter installations feature seamless designs that improve water management and protect foundations from damage. Siding choices encompass LP engineered wood, steel, and vinyl varieties, each offering distinct advantages in terms of maintenance and aesthetics. Window replacements focus on energy efficiency and customization, while deck constructions emphasize outdoor living spaces built with premium materials.

Krumm Exteriors serves a wide geographic area, including counties such as Chippewa, Eau Claire, Polk, St. Croix, Pierce, Dunn, and Barron in Wisconsin, as well as Ramsey, Washington, Chisago, Dakota, Anoka, and Hennepin in Minnesota. Cities like Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, Menomonie, Rice Lake, New Richmond, Woodbury, Maplewood, Stillwater, and St. Paul fall within its service radius. This extensive coverage allows the company to address the specific needs of diverse communities, from urban settings to rural areas.

The company's process begins with a free home inspection for replacement projects, followed by expert consultations and customized planning. This approach ensures that each job aligns with client requirements and budget considerations. Current offerings include discounts on siding products—5 percent off LP siding, 7.5 percent off steel siding, and 10 percent off vinyl siding—as well as 0 percent financing for 18 months on qualifying projects. These initiatives reflect the company's focus on providing accessible solutions without compromising quality.

As a roofing company in Minnesota, Krumm Exteriors emphasizes the importance of timely maintenance, especially ahead of seasonal changes. The expo participation comes at a pivotal time, allowing the company to share insights on topics like gutter care, roofing material selection, and identifying wind or water damage. Blog resources on the company website offer additional guidance, such as simple gutter maintenance tips and comparisons of roofing materials categorized as good, better, and best.

Customer feedback highlights the company's dedication to satisfaction. Reviews praise the professionalism of installers and the overall project execution. For instance, one client noted the efficient handling of a siding job, while another commended the attention to detail in a roofing repair. These experiences contribute to the company's track record of successful completions.

"Participating in the Hometown Home Solutions Expo enables us to connect directly with community members and demonstrate how our services can enhance property value and protection," said Penny Austad, the owner of Krumm Exteriors. "With our certified expertise, we guide clients through options that suit their specific environments."

Austad added, "Our installations prioritize precision and long-term reliability, ensuring that homes and businesses remain secure against the elements."

Krumm Exteriors operates from locations in New Richmond and Menomonie, Wisconsin, with an appointment-only site in Stillwater, Minnesota. The company holds a Wisconsin Dwelling Contractor license and a Minnesota Building Contractor license, complying with state regulations.

Founded on principles of integrity and heartfelt service, Krumm Exteriors continues to prioritize customer experience and superior results. The company selects high-quality products to deliver lasting value, avoiding unnecessary long-term costs for clients. This philosophy has sustained its operations for nearly three decades, fostering trust in the regions it serves.

