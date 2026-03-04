Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) Class Action Lawsuit Seeks Recovery for Investors; April 13, 2026, Deadline - Contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

Did you buy KD securities between August 7, 2024, and February 9, 2026?

Affected Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. Investor Summary

Who : Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KD)

: Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KD) What: Securities fraud class action lawsuit filed

Securities fraud class action lawsuit filed Class Period: August 7, 2024, through February 9, 2026

August 7, 2024, through February 9, 2026 Deadline to Seek Lead Plaintiff Status: April 13, 2026

April 13, 2026 Key Lawsuit Allegations: Material misstatements and/or omissions concerning the company’s cash management practices and internal control over financial reporting.

Material misstatements and/or omissions concerning the company’s cash management practices and internal control over financial reporting. Investor Action: Contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) for recovery options at no cost to investor

RADNOR, Pa., March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (Kyndryl) (NYSE: KD) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Kyndryl securities between August 7, 2024, and February 9, 2026, inclusive. The lawsuit is filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York and is captioned Brander v. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc., et al, Case No. 1:26-cv-00782 (E.D.N.Y.). Investors have until April 13, 2026, to file for lead plaintiff status.

CONTACT KTMC TO DISCUSS YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS:

If you purchased or acquired Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. securities and have lost money on your investment, you are encouraged to contact KTMC attorney Jonathan Naji, Esq. at:

(484) 270-1453

info@ktmc.com

https://www.ktmc.com/kd-kyndryl-holdings-inc-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=Globe&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=kd&mktm=PR

There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

Learn more about Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. on YouTube:

KYNDRYL HOLDINGS, INC. CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT - COMPLAINT ALLEGATION SUMMARY:

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Kyndryl’s financial statements issued during the Class Period were materially misstated; (2) Kyndryl lacked adequate internal controls and at times materially understated issues with its internal controls; (3) as a result, Kyndryl would be unable to timely file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the SEC for the quarter ended December 31, 2025; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about Kyndryl’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

Why did Kyndryl’s Stock Drop?

On February 9, 2026, Kyndryl surprised investors when it announced that the company’s CFO and General Counsel had both departed “effective immediately.” Kyndryl also disclosed that, following the company’s receipt of voluntary document requests from the SEC, that the company is reviewing its cash management practices related disclosures as well as the efficacy of the company’s internal control over financial reporting and certain other matters. Kyndryl further disclosed that it anticipates reporting material weaknesses in the company’s internal control over financial reporting. On this news, Kyndryl’s stock price fell over 54%, from a close of $23.49 on February 6, 2026, to close at $10.59 on February 9, 2026.

WHAT KD INVESTORS CAN DO NOW:

File to be lead plaintiff by April 13, 2026. Contact KTMC for a free case evaluation. Retain counsel of choice or take no action.





THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS FOR KYNDRYL HOLDINGS, INC. INVESTORS:

Kyndryl investors may, no later than April 13, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages Kyndryl investors to contact the firm for more information.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP (KTMC):

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (KTMC) is a leading U.S. plaintiff-side law firm focused on securities-fraud class actions and global investor protection. The firm represents individual investors as well as institutions, such as major pension funds, asset managers, and international investors. KTMC has led some of the largest recoveries in securities litigation and has been recognized by peers and the legal media with numerous accolades, including The National Law Journal’s Plaintiff’s Hot List and Trailblazers in Plaintiffs' Law, BTI Consulting Group’s Honor Roll of Most Feared Law Firms, The Legal Intelligencer’s Class Action Firm of the Year, Lawdragon’s Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers, and Law360’s Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar. The firm operates globally with offices in Pennsylvania and California. KTMC has recovered over $25 billion for our clients and the classes they represent. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com. The complaint in this matter was not filed by KTMC.

CONTACT:

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

(484) 270-1453

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

info@ktmc.com

May be considered attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.