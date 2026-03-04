TLI Selects Higher Logic to Power Community Collaboration on the Autism Knowledge Gateway

MCLEAN, Va., March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation (TLI) is proud to announce its adoption of the Higher Logic platform to power community engagement and clinical collaboration on the Autism Knowledge Gateway (AKG)—a breakthrough digital hub designed to improve healthcare for autistic individuals by uniting the community around trusted, evidence-based information.

The AKG offers access to thousands of peer-reviewed research articles on autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and its many comorbid conditions. With the integration of Higher Logic, the platform now includes secure, interactive forums where healthcare professionals, researchers, parents, and caregivers can collaborate, ask questions, and share knowledge—all in one place.

See the Platform in Action: March 27, 2026

Attendees of TLI’s upcoming event on March 27, 2026 at the Tower Club in Tysons Corner, Virginia, will have the opportunity to experience the Higher Logic platform in action. The event will showcase live demonstrations of the AKG’s new features, offer expert-led panels, and provide networking opportunities for clinicians, researchers, advocates, and community leaders working to transform autism care.

Empowering Collaboration, Improving Outcomes

Autism care often suffers from fragmented communication and inaccessible research. Although 95% of autistic individuals have at least one comorbid medical condition, only 13% of providers feel equipped to manage these needs. The AKG addresses this gap by combining the power of AI with peer-reviewed medical research—and now, thanks to Higher Logic, by enabling real-time discussion and knowledge sharing across stakeholder groups.

Through the new community features, users can:

Join private, topic-specific discussion groups.

Comment on, follow, and download articles.

Share clinical insights and case experiences.

Participate in moderated Q&A sessions and webinars.

A Platform for Real-World Impact

“Information alone isn’t enough,” said Shawn Murphy, Executive Director at TLI. “We need connection. With Higher Logic, the Autism Knowledge Gateway becomes more than a research library—it becomes a living, collaborative space where clinicians and families can share what’s working and ask for help when they need it most.”

Anyone can join the Autism Knowledge Gateway. TLI invites healthcare professionals, researchers, caregivers, and advocates to explore the platform, provide feedback, and join the movement toward more equitable and effective autism care.

About TLI

The Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation (TLI) is a not-for-profit organization that works at the nexus of science, technology and public health, innovating for superior prevention, treatment and outcomes for those facing life-altering medical diagnoses.TLI helps patients across the country and around the world find better healthcare outcomes. Visit www.thoughtfoundation.org and follow us on LinkedIn.

