Greystone Arranges $16.5 Million Fannie Mae Refinance for Multifamily Community in Hartford County, Connecticut

NEW YORK, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced it has provided a $16,500,000 Fannie Mae loan to refinance a 92-unit multifamily community in Plainville, Connecticut. The financing was originated by Rob Meehan and Avrom Forman, both Managing Directors at Greystone.

Located in Hartford County, this garden-style multifamily community offers one- and two-bedroom units, and is conveniently located near regional employment centers, retail amenities, and major transportation corridors. This seven-year term, fixed-rate Fannie Mae loan supports the continued stability and performance of the property.

“This financing reflects the continued strength of well-located, stabilized multifamily assets and the value of agency execution in today’s market,” said Mr. Meehan. “We were pleased to provide a Fannie Mae refinancing solution that aligned with our client’s long-term objectives.”

“The property has demonstrated consistent operating performance, and this transaction underscores Greystone’s ability to deliver reliable, efficient capital through our agency lending platform,” said Mr. Forman.

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Fran Del Valle

fran@influencecentral.com