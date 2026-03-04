Grace Bowers at Rodney Strong Is Wine Country’s Must-See Concert of 2026

Healdsburg, California, March 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rodney Strong Vineyards once again becomes the stage for a defining music moment as breakout guitar sensation Grace Bowers headlines an intimate outdoor performance in the heart of Sonoma County on Friday, May 15th.

For the past four decades, Rodney Strong’s Concert Green has welcomed legendary artists including The Beach Boys, Smokey Robinson, Earth Wind & Fire, and Alanis Morrisette — establishing the winery as one of Northern California’s most unique live music venues. Now, that tradition continues with one of the most exciting young artists of her generation kicking off the 5th annual Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience.

At just 19, Bowers is an award-winning guitarist, singer, songwriter, and bandleader whose meteoric rise has captivated both critics and fans. Drawing inspiration from rock, punk, R&B and funk, her live performances are electrifying — technically masterful yet emotionally raw. She is one of the most in-demand young artists in contemporary music with recent performances with Dolly Parton, Bob Weir, Cher, and at The Grammys alongside Chris Martin of Coldplay. This wine country appearance offers a rare opportunity to see her up close before she ascends to even larger stages.

Opening the evening is rising country standout Hannah Ellis, whose hit song “Wine Country” makes this performance a seamless fit for Healdsburg Wine & Food Experience weekend. Ellis brings a modern country sensibility paired with powerful vocals and sharp songwriting — setting the tone for an unforgettable night among the vines.

Guests will enjoy exceptional Rodney Strong wines available for purchase, alongside curated dining offerings from top local food trucks. The open-seating lawn format includes options for lawn or chair seating, creating a relaxed yet refined atmosphere where there truly isn’t a bad seat in the house.

In keeping with the winery’s deep-rooted community commitment, a portion of proceeds will benefit Farm to Pantry, supporting its mission to share locally-grown food and eliminate food waste in Sonoma County.

Event Details

Outdoor Concert at Rodney Strong Vineyards

Featuring Grace Bowers

Special Guest: Hannah Ellis

Friday, May 15, 2026

Doors Open: 5:30 PM

Location: Rodney Strong Vineyards, Healdsburg, CA

Tickets: https://www.healdsburgwineandfood.com/events/outdoor-concert

From legends to the next generation — the Rodney Strong Concert Green continues its story on May 15.

About Rodney Strong Vineyards

Founded in 1959 by California wine pioneer Rod Strong as the county’s 13th bonded winery, Rodney Strong Vineyards is a family-owned estate winery dedicated to crafting premium wines from Sonoma County’s finest appellations, including Russian River Valley, Alexander Valley, and Chalk Hill. For more than 36 years, the winery has flourished under the leadership of the Klein family, fourth-generation California farmers, who are deeply committed to environmental stewardship and innovation. Rodney Strong Vineyards sustainably farms 11 estate vineyards spanning 1,115 acres, producing expressive wines that reflect the character and diversity of Sonoma County. Guided by a passion for quality, hospitality, and long-term sustainability, Rodney Strong Vineyards continues to set the standard for excellence in California winemaking.

Learn more at RodneyStrong.com, or follow on Instagram @rsvineyards.

